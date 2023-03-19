Who is Zack Goytowski? Meet Love is Blind season 4 cast member

Love is Blind season 4 is all set to premiere on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 3 am ET/ 2 am CT on Netflix.

Netflix's Love is Blind will introduce viewers to a new bunch of contestants who are looking for true love. They will get to communicate with each other through the pods and until they get engaged, they will not get to see their partner.

The official synopsis for season 4 of Love is Blind reads:

"Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Seattle where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with...without ever having seen them. With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time."

It continues:

"Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive series will uncover whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind."

One of the contestants appearing on season 4 of the famed Netflix series is Zack Goytowski, whose high standards have been the obstacle in his search for true love.

Zack Goytowski from Love is Blind season 4 is a lawyer

Love is Blind season 4 contestant Zack has a passion for fitness. He is a 31-year-old criminal defense attorney who enjoys practicing Jiu-Jitsu and calisthenics.

As a lawyer, Zack has worked for high-profile cases and pro bono for the ones who needed it.

Apart from his love for fitness, Zack also enjoys visiting different restaurants and trying out different cuisines. Based on his Instagram, there's no information about his previous relationships.

According to his Netflix bio:

"Zack’s “high standards” have been the biggest obstacle in his dating life. With two years under his belt as a single guy, he’s seeking an intellectual connection with a “type A, introverted and bookish” person who can match his “driven” personality."

Ahead of the new Netflix series, Zack revealed that steak and a thoughtful gesture are the way to win his heart over. When it comes to social media, Zack has just over 600 followers on Instagram. But that number is bound to increase once the show premieres.

In 2021, he was honored to receive a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. He also recently uploaded a post on Instagram revealing that will be part of the popular Netflix show's fourth edition.

