Meet the cast of Love is Blind season 4

Love is Blind season 4 is set to air next week and will feature new singles as they take part in a social experiment that is meant to help them find love with a wall in the middle of them.

Netflix’s Tudum states about the upcoming season:

"So, what’s in store for the incoming pod squad? Co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey will help guide 30 eligible men and women as they take on an unconventional approach to romance."

Love is Blind season 4 will feature 15 men and women hoping to find love

The upcoming season of the Netflix dating reality show will feature 15 men and 15 women as they get ready to bond and make connections in order to find love.

Bill

Bill is set to appear on Love is Blind season 4 (Image via Instagram/@loveisblindnetflix)

The 33-year-old real estate investor from Love is Blind season 4 is looking for a partner with whom he can watch reality dating shows and try new foods with.

Brett

The 36-year-old design director is established, financially stable, and ready to give love a shot.

Chris

The 32-year-old technical recruiter has been single for over six years and is tired of online dating. During his time on the show, he wishes to find love and develop an emotional connection before a physical one.

Conner

The 28-year-old operations manager wants a family-oriented partner and a woman who “loves God.”

Jack

The 30-year-old software seller wants to find someone who would make a great mom.

Jimmy

The 29-year-old technical product manager wants to find someone who is not afraid to be bad at something new.

Josh

The 31-year-old project engineer was previously in a seven-year-long relationship and has been dating around ever since. During his time on Love is Blind season 4, he hopes to find someone who is down-to-earth and a good listener.

Josh JP

The 30-year-old plant operations director believes his best quality is that he is a caregiver and takes pride in his partner’s happiness.

Juan

The 30-year-old mortgage loan officer is looking for someone to build a life with.

Kwame

The 33-year-old sales development manager has been single for four years and wants to find someone who matches his energy.

Marshall

The 27-year-old marketing manager wants to find a “deep mental and emotional connection” while on Love is Blind season 4.

Paul

The key to the 29-year-old environmental scientist’s heart is finding happiness in small things.

Quincy

The 36-year-old gym owner and fitness coach wants to find a “balanced, motivated, and caring” partner and does not want someone who likes to seek attention.

Ryland

The 29-year-old commercial insurance agent is looking for a teammate who can make good food and will join his family for Sunday dinners.

Zack

The 31-year-old cast member is a criminal defense attorney who wants to find love with an introvert who can “match his driven personality.”

Amber

Love is Blind season 4 contestant Amber Wilder (Image via Instagram/@a.wilder4)

The 34-year-old flight attendant has been single for three years and wants to find someone who “sees” her for who she is while on the Netflix dating show.

April

The 29-year-old sales and marketing coordinator believes she hasn’t found the one yet because she is bratty and emotional.

Ava

The 32-year-old communications specialist wants to find someone who is adventurous, empathetic, and cheeky during the social experiment.

Bliss

The 33-year-old senior program manager is looking for someone who is strong and can work through hard times with her.

Brandie

The 39-year-old real estate broker has been single for three years and believes she goes for unavailable men.

Chelsea

The 31-year-old pediatric speech-language pathologist wants to meet a charismatic, charming, “momma’s boy” who she can grow old with.

Irina

The 26-year-old business owner hopes to find her partner while on Love is Blind season 4 and has a piece of advice for him.

In her Netflix bio, she said:

"I’d tell my future partner: buckle up for the emotional roller coaster of your life."

Jackelina

The 27-year-old certified dental assistant wants someone with whom she can start her life with.

Kacia

The 31-year-old family support specialist wants to find a partner who can give her a sense of security.

Kendra

The 33-year-old social worker’s biggest pet peeve is men who need to be prompted to say how they feel.

Micah

The 27-year-old marketing manager wants a smart and career-oriented man who likes to have fun on the show.

Molly

The 32-year-old marriage and family therapist wants to find someone who is a “successful frat guy.”

Monica

The 31-year-old elementary school teacher wishes to find someone who can make her feel safe and accepted and make her laugh while on the dating show.

Tiffany

The 37-year-old client lead recruiter believes she needs help finding men, which is why she is on Love is Blind season 4.

Wendi

The 28-year-old aerospace engineer wants to meet amazing people and find love.

Tune in on Friday, March 24, at 3:01 AM ET to watch the season premiere of Love is Blind season 4.

