How many episodes will Love is Blind season 4 have? Airing schedule explored

Season 4 of Love is Blind, where people are matched without letting them see their partners, is back with a brand new season. The airing schedule of the season is:

Episodes 1 to 5: Friday, March 24

Episodes 6 to 8: Friday, March 31

Episodes 9 to 11: Friday, April 7

Finale: Friday, April 14

All 12 episodes of the series will be released on Netflix at 03:01 am ET/ 12:01 am PT. The streaming platform is yet to announce the date of the reunion episode.

The show will feature some Seattle-based couples who have found love in audio-connected pods without even knowing what their partner looks like. They will get engaged in the pods and will have 28 days to live together before deciding whether they want to get married or not.

Love is Blind season 4 will feature 30 singles

Nick and Vanessa Lachey will once again host Love is Blind and help the contestants communicate in their journey. 30 singles from Seattle, Washington, will arrive at the pods, where they will go on multiple dates and try to connect with each other within 10 days. After deciding to get engaged, the couples will finally see each other and take off to Mexico for their honeymoon.

They will also meet their partner’s family and friends while living together and gauge if they are compatible. They will also deal with major issues like finances, career choices, etc. Ultimately, the couples will have big wedding ceremonies, in the presence of their loved ones, where they will say “I Do” or “I Don’t.”

Netflix’s description of Love is Blind season 4 reads:

"Singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Seattle, and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them. Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the Pods."

It adds:

"When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with? Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive 12-episode series will uncover whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind."

Trailer for Love is Blind season 4

The trailer of Love is Blind season 4 hints that one of the contestants will regret not proposing to another female as he says:

"I made the wrong choice and now I'm going to propose to another woman."

Another pair will have trouble over their parents’ non-acceptance of their marriage. A contestant says in the trailer that Romeo and Juliet didn't work for a reason.

Meanwhile, one bride will miss her wedding dress fitting while the other bride gives her fiancé the chance to say “I Do” or “I don’t” before her. The trailer also shows glimpses of many emotional moments, a helicopter ride and a female cast member blaming someone for sabotaging their love life.

Love is Blind season 4 is created by Chris Coelen. Tune into Netflix every Friday to see which couple makes it down the aisle and starts their "happily ever after."

