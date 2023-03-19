Where did Nick and Vanessa Lachey meet? Love is Blind hosts’ relationship timeline explored ahead of season 4 premiere

Love is Blind is set to return with another season. The upcoming season will feature a new cast as they get ready to participate in the social experiment to find love.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey, a celebrity couple, will return as hosts of the Netflix show. The two first met when Nick, who was then married to Jessica Simpson, performed with his band 98 Degrees on MTV's Total Request Live. The two have been married for 12 years.

Love is Blind co-hosts briefly split before getting married in 2011

Love is Blind season 4 will premiere this week and feature new singles as they attempt to fall in love without ever seeing the faces of their potential partners. The celebrity couple, who have hosted numerous reality dating shows, such as earlier seasons of the show as well as The Ultimatum, among other shows, are set to act as their guides on the journey.

The couple first met when Vanessa was the host of MTV’s TRL, where Nick often made appearances along with his band 98 Degrees. During their early interactions, Nick was still married to his ex-wife Jessica Simpson and once appeared on the show to promote their reality show, Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, which first aired in 2003 and was on till 2005.

The Love is Blind co-hosts made an appearance in Nick Lachey's What's Left of Me music video the following year, which went on to become one of his biggest hits.

In a conversation with Billboard in 2011, the couple opened up about their relationship, and Nick said that he wouldn’t say that TRL brought them together but that it was definitely a part of their time together.

Vanessa said:

"It wasn’t until, coincidentally, I broke up with my longtime boyfriend and he was getting divorced that we ended up reconnecting."

Vanessa further revealed that when Nick came on TRL to promote the song, she got so nervous that she called in sick to work. However, that was when their friendship took a romantic turn, and the two eventually started dating the same year and even spent New Year's Eve together at MTV’s live New Year’s Eve party in Times Square.

In March 2007, Vanessa spoke to People and said that her husband and Love is Blind co-host is a nice guy and that the thing that makes their relationship work is privacy.

While the couple is now married and has three children together, things weren’t always smooth sailing as they briefly split up two years before their wedding in 2009.

In a conversation with People, Vanessa’s representative said:

"They have amicably split but remain good friends who still greatly care for one another."

However, their separation was short-lived as they got back together in October of the same year before the Love is Blind season 4 co-host proposed to Vanessa in November 2010.

The two married in July 2011 in an intimate island ceremony with 35 of their family and friends. In September of the same year, they welcomed Camden John Lachey, their firstborn, into the world, followed by welcoming Brooklyn Elisabeth Lachey on January 5, 2015.

The Love is Blind season 4 hosts welcomed their third baby, Phoenix Robert Lachey, the following year on Christmas Eve.

On March 24 at 3:01 a.m. ET on the streaming network, the two are now scheduled to return for another season of the Netflix reality dating show.

Poll : 0 votes