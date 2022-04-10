"It was very hard": Vanessa Lachey addresses Nick Lachey-Jessica Simpson's "public divorce" on The Ultimatum

Reality TV star Vanessa Lachey recently addressed her early romance period with now-husband Nick Lachey on The Ultimatum.

The Netflix show deals with six couples who participated in a dating experiment to find out whether to marry their long-term partner or move on. Since its premiere on April 6, the show has successfully grabbed attention because of the concept.

Married couple and Love Is Blind hosts Vanessa and Nick Lachey hosted The Ultimatum season 1. They guided the contestants by sharing their relationship stories, and one of those anecdotes was Vanessa’s experience in dating Nick when he was going through a “public divorce” with ex-wife Jessica Simpson.

Nick and Jessica Simpson tied the knot in 2002 and divorced in 2005. Their separation became big news, which affected both of their lives. After Simpson, Nick married Vanessa in 2011 and the couple has been together for over ten years now.

What did Vanessa Lachey say on The Ultimatum?

Vanessa addressed Nick and Jessica Simpson’s divorce in The Ultimatum episode 6. Speaking about her experience, she said,

"He was literally in a very public marriage and a very public divorce, and I had to go through all that sh*t very publicly and it was very hard for us.”

The actress continued,

“It wasn't until the moment that he was like, ‘I'm gonna let it go,' and I said, ‘I'm gonna let it go,' and we truly committed to each other.”

Nick was seen nodding as he agreed with his wife’s experience and shared his viewpoint. He added to Vanessa’s recollection by saying that the couple got perspective, which helped them take the next step towards marriage. In episode 6, they were trying to offer some wisdom to the contestants who were not ready for marriage.

Fans called Vanessa and Nick “messy” for hosting The Ultimatum

The Ultimatum is a dating series in which six couples participate and one of their partners gives the other an ultimatum for marriage. As per the show’s concept, the couples have to pick different partners and experience a “trial marriage” with them for three weeks. The original pairs are then back together and spend three weeks to discover whether they’ve been right fit for each other.

The show with this unique concept is hosted by Vanessa and Nick, which landed them in fans’ bad books. Netizens called the married couple “messy” for being part of the Netflix show. Take a look at fans’ reaction:

Meanwhile, the digital platform has released only eight episodes. The finale, along with a few more episodes, will air on April 13.

The show consists of 12 contestants including April Marie, Jake Cunningham, Madlyn Ballatori, Coby Kissinger, Rae Williams, Zay Wilson, Shanique Imari, Randall Griffin, Lauren Pounds, Nate Ruggles, Alexis Malony, and Hunter Parr.

