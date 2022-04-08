Why do The Ultimatum fans think Madlyn Riley Ballatori hates boyfriend Colby Kissinger?

Netflix's new show, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, which debuted on April 6, has been called “chaotic” and “messy” by fans because of the premise of the show. The dating experiments among long-term couples are fascinating to watch and it is impossible to stop watching the saw.

One couple that has piqued interest in fans are Madlyn Riley Ballatori and her boyfriend, Colby Kissinger. Many have opined that they are not suitable for each other. While they have been dating for more than a year and are polite on-screen, it seems that quite a lot of fans agree that Madlyn Riley Ballatori hates her boyfriend.

All About Madlyn Riley Ballatori hating boyfriend Colby Kissinger on The Ultimatum

Madlyn Riley Ballatori was given the ultimatum by her boyfriend of a year and a half, Colby Kissinger, to marry him or move on since she was reluctant to make the commitment. She even believes that she can be happy with someone else who will not force her into marriage immediately.

The chemistry between the two is rather odd in the show after a while and there is underlying tension. Fans think that Ballatori hates her boyfriend, with some questioning why they were even dating in the first place.

Precious @_iamivie I don’t understand why Madelyn stayed with Colby this long when she clearly hates him #TheUltimatum I don’t understand why Madelyn stayed with Colby this long when she clearly hates him #TheUltimatum

Abby Rose @TheGAofAbby #TheUltimatum Colby seems like a catch so far and Madelyn seems like she hates him even though they’re a couple. Waiting for Colby to show he’s also toxic or something besides the fact that he agreed to be on the show. #TheUltimatum Colby seems like a catch so far and Madelyn seems like she hates him even though they’re a couple. Waiting for Colby to show he’s also toxic or something besides the fact that he agreed to be on the show.

EvaMarieLola @evamarielola Madlyn hates Colby with every fiber of her being #theultimatum Madlyn hates Colby with every fiber of her being #theultimatum https://t.co/eqkCv158K2

Ash 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇺🇦✌🏻 @MissAsh_7 I am only on episode one but I don’t get why this Madlyn girl is with Colby she clearly hates him. Can tell they will be done by the end of the show. #TheUltimatum I am only on episode one but I don’t get why this Madlyn girl is with Colby she clearly hates him. Can tell they will be done by the end of the show. #TheUltimatum

Winniie @FollowWinniie Madlyn really hates Colby LMAO why were they ever in a relationship??? #TheUltimatum Madlyn really hates Colby LMAO why were they ever in a relationship??? #TheUltimatum

T✨ @peaceoftemi Madlyn hates Colby with all her heart lmao #TheUltimatum Madlyn hates Colby with all her heart lmao #TheUltimatum

LV @lvam01 Can someone tell madlyn she can breakup with Colby at any time she looks like she hates him lol #TheUltimatum Can someone tell madlyn she can breakup with Colby at any time she looks like she hates him lol #TheUltimatum

How did things unfold?

linds🍫 @_blackviolas Colby is actually the villain in this relationship? Yoh plot twist!! #TheUltimatum Colby is actually the villain in this relationship? Yoh plot twist!! #TheUltimatum https://t.co/3PIJbCj6Tq

In Episode 1 of The Ultimatum, Colby was shown to be head-over-heels in love with his girlfriend. However, after a week of speed dating, he developed a connection with contestant, Lauren Pounds. Colby parted ways with her after she got engaged to her long-time boyfriend, Nathan Ruggles, on the show.

Meanwhile, Madlyn hit it off with Randall Griffin and confessed to Shanique Imari that they had kissed off-screen. Griffin even told Colby about their kiss, leaving him fuming. After some time, Madlyn decided to give her old partner another chance but Colby was growing fonder of his new partner, April-Marie, by then.

Moving back in together proved difficult for the old partners, especially after Madlyn saw Colby texting a few other women who were not a part of the show, claiming that they were in an open relationship. This was confusing because he had asserted on camera multiple times that he would love to continue being with his long-term girlfriend, Madlyn.

Even after Ballatori admitted that she was ready to get hitched with her boyfriend, they got into a fight because of Kissinger's midnight visit to another woman.

How does The Ultimatum work?

The Ultimatum brings together six real-life couples to test their relationship. While one partner is ready for marriage, the other isn't and so the former issues an ultimatum to either get married or break up.

Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the show even gives the contestants a chance to go through speed dating rounds before eventually pairing up with someone of interest and living with them for three weeks. After that, the old partners get back together to find the answer to their question, and marry or move on.

The finale will air on April 13, showing which couple stood the test of time and lasted through the experiment.

