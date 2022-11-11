"So unnecessary": Fans slam Love is Blind host Nick Lachey for taking a dig at ex-wife Jessica Simpson

Love is Blind Season 3 reunion was filled with many emotional moments and shocking allegations. However, fans were most shocked by a joke made by the host Nick Lachey, who took a dig at his ex-wife singer Jessica Simpson.

Nick and Simpson were married for four years between 2002 and 2006. In 2011, Nick married Vanessa Lachey, and the two have been hosting Love is Blind since its first season.

During the recent reunion, one of the married couples, Colleen and Matt, were explaining how they didn't live together yet but were content with their relationship. Matt was previously married for six years before his ex-wife cheated on him. That was an issue for the couple for quite some time as Matt was unable to trust anyone.

After hearing what Matt and Colleen had to say, Nick joked about the situation and said:

"Hey, it's always better the second time, right?"

While the rest of the cast also joked about the situation, Nick fist bumped Matt. However, fans of the show were disappointed in Nick and slammed him for taking a dig at Simpson as they felt it was unnecessary.

Petty LaBelle @MelissaLouRants #LOVEISBLINDreunion #TeamJessica Ewww Nick Lachey's dig at Jessica Simpson was so unnecessary. He only resented her cos his singing career had dried up and she was still booked and busy. Prick. #LoveIsBlind Ewww Nick Lachey's dig at Jessica Simpson was so unnecessary. He only resented her cos his singing career had dried up and she was still booked and busy. Prick. #LoveIsBlind #LOVEISBLINDreunion #TeamJessica https://t.co/eFS0EktCaV

Fans slam Nick making a sly comment about ex-wife at Love Is Blind reunion

Nick and Jessica were known for their show MTV show Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, which went on for 3 seasons. Later, in her memoir, Jessica revealed that she was getting certain endorsements without Nick, which caused some tension between the couple.

The couple eventually got divorced after many fights while "pretending" to be perfect in front of the cameras. Nick received millions of dollars from the divorce. He married his current wife in 2011 and shares three kids with her.

Love is Blind fans asked Nick not to insult the popular singer and felt that he was not a good host. Some also called him and Vanessa "true villains" and the "least qualified people to throw shade."

Dréya @DreyaByrd shots fired Nick "Its always better the second time around"shots fired Nick #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlind Reunion "Its always better the second time around" 😆 shots fired Nick #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindReunion

liz 🍁🍂 @lizaboth #LoveIsBlind Not Nick Lachey saying “hey second time’s the charm right” to Matt about getting married twice Not Nick Lachey saying “hey second time’s the charm right” to Matt about getting married twice 💀 #LoveIsBlind

pure honey @JayMarcia_ Nick and Vanessa are still the true villains in the end #LoveIsBlind Nick and Vanessa are still the true villains in the end #LoveIsBlind

Morgan @MorgansOpinion4 @LoveisBlindShow when old people try to be cool but are just cringey. I feel like Nick and Vanessa Lachey are the least qualified people to try and throw shade on #LoveIsBlind when old people try to be cool but are just cringey. I feel like Nick and Vanessa Lachey are the least qualified people to try and throw shade on #LoveIsBlind @LoveisBlindShow 😪 when old people try to be cool but are just cringey.

🦋 @SarahMelancholy Why is no one talking about how petty Nick was in this scene? #LoveIsBlind Why is no one talking about how petty Nick was in this scene? #LoveIsBlind https://t.co/YiTu9fwRXu

Chaka Cumberbatch ✨💕 @princessology Don’t think I missed that dig at Jessica Simpson, Obviously Nick Lachey. Be advised that you are on notice, effective immediately. #LoveIsBlind Don’t think I missed that dig at Jessica Simpson, Obviously Nick Lachey. Be advised that you are on notice, effective immediately. #LoveIsBlind https://t.co/yePt2cjyg8

Mom of Mayhem @cindyg179 Matt and say “Hey it’s always better the second time” dude shut your mouth! #loveisblind3reunion Did Nick Lachey literally just fist bumpMatt and say “Hey it’s always better the second time” dude shut your mouth! #LoveIsBlind Did Nick Lachey literally just fist bump 👊 Matt and say “Hey it’s always better the second time” dude shut your mouth! #LoveIsBlind #loveisblind3reunion https://t.co/wccnUtgY0Y

Tiffany @Ms_T1ff Nick Lachey is so cringy to me, i cant with him as a host #loveisblind Nick Lachey is so cringy to me, i cant with him as a host #loveisblind https://t.co/cKjLU1ooGV

What happened on Love is Blind Season 3 reunion?

At the Love is Blind reunion, Alexa and Brennon revealed that they were happily married. The pair admitted that they did have small fights, but quickly got over them. Alexa also said that Brennon's lack of money did not annoy her and that they had accepted each other's different backgrounds. Alexa said that they were not pregnant yet, implying that the couple might start a family soon.

Bartise had said no to Nancy on wedding day, even after she had said yes. Nancy said that Bartise went on a date with another "tall blonde" woman just a day after their wedding, which Bartise accepted. The cast members felt that Bartise moved on too quickly. Nancy also took a dig at Bartise's age. Bartise was only 25 when the show was filmed.

The episode description reads:

"This season's current and former couples sit down with Nick and Vanessa for an emotional conversation to clear the air and look back at their wild ride."

SK did not want to be in a long-distance marriage with Raven, so said no on the wedding day. SK and Raven, however, announced at the reunion that they were dating each other. Raven confessed that she had never reached such a level of connection with any man and that they were reaching new milestones every day.

Zanab accused Cole of body shaming her and making comments about her face. She also said that Cole got another woman's number at his bachelor party, which he denied.

All episodes of Love is Blind Season 3 are now available on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes