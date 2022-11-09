"It's crazy": Love is Blind fans react as Nancy's family gets into a fight with Bartise on wedding day

Love is Blind season 3 finale began with a huge bang when Nancy’s family got into a fight with Bartise. At the altar, Nancy had said "yes" to Bartise, but Bartise said, "I do not." Nancy left the altar, stopping her mom from hugging her. Bartise, however, soon pulled Nancy aside to explain his reasons for saying no, but Nancy's mom did not let the conversation go as he had planned.

Nancy's brother Steve regretted that he was right about Bartise, but her mother told him to be strong for Nancy. The two confronted Bartise, telling him that he wasted both their as well as Nancy's time. Bartise, however, told Steve that he did not owe him anything. Nancy felt bad that she was embarrassed in front of her family and asked them to go away.

Steve wanted an explanation from Bartise as to why he invited everyone to the wedding to watch him say "I do not." Nancy's mother told her that Bartise was not the man for her, and he was not ready to accept him, calling him stupid in front of the cameras. Nancy's brother also called Bartise a punk in a confessional.

Love is Blind fans praised Nancy's family for standing up for her.

Love is Blind fans are shocked as Nancy asks her mother to go away

During the confrontation, Nancy asked her mother to leave multiple times and told her brother,

"It's not about you."

Love is Blind fans slammed Nancy for asking her family to leave when Bartise had just embarrassed her in front of all of their family and friends. Fans also praised her family for standing by Nancy during such a trying time.

TClarkUSA 🎶🥰 @TClarkUSA

#LoveisBlindS3 #LoveIsBlind @minabilkis Nancy’s fam wasn’t with the BS but her mom was absolutely right “THIS man is not ready for your sister” @minabilkis Nancy’s fam wasn’t with the BS but her mom was absolutely right “THIS man is not ready for your sister”#LoveisBlindS3 #LoveIsBlind

j @ocwnda nancy’s mum and brother came with all the smoke #LoveIsBlind nancy’s mum and brother came with all the smoke #LoveIsBlind

TAYLOR HALE IS A ICON @nawbyeeeee



I’d let my mom cuss that man out.



She’s literally trying to look after her when this man just embarrassed her, and went back on his word. When he supposedly “ loved her” #LoveIsBlind I hated how Nancy was literally screaming at her mom to go away.I’d let my mom cuss that man out.She’s literally trying to look after her when this man just embarrassed her, and went back on his word. When he supposedly “ loved her” #LoveisBlindS3 I hated how Nancy was literally screaming at her mom to go away. I’d let my mom cuss that man out.She’s literally trying to look after her when this man just embarrassed her, and went back on his word. When he supposedly “ loved her” #LoveisBlindS3 #LoveIsBlind

🐯-Power @nottaehyung_twt I’m soooo mad at Nancy right now!! She’s embarrassing her family for a man who doesn’t like her!! Girls pull it together!! #LoveisBlind I’m soooo mad at Nancy right now!! She’s embarrassing her family for a man who doesn’t like her!! Girls pull it together!! #LoveisBlind

What happened after Nancy's family confronted Bartise?

Nancy received two engagement proposals in the Love is Blind pods but chose Bartise over the other man, Andrew. Bartise too was confused between the two girls and chose Nancy over Raven. He was, however, impressed with Raven's body and tried to flirt with her on his honeymoon, but Raven shot him down.

Bartise did not feel physically attracted to Nancy but had told her that their emotional connection was enough for their wedding to last. He was, however, concerned about Nancy's ex's involvement in her life, but the two had sorted the matter between themselves. Nancy even made future financial plans with Bartise.

Following the confrontation, Nancy and Bartise went to a quiet spot to talk about things as Bartise felt that after everything that happened in real life, it would not be fair for him to say yes to Nancy. He felt that it did not make any sense to marry Nancy at the time, but Nacy felt that Bartise gaslit her into saying yes.

She reminded him of the fact that he had agreed to try to work things out, but now their engagement band meant nothing. Bartise suggested that they could continue dating, but she was clear that she did not want to "backtrack" him. Things were black and white for Nancy at that point--she wanted to marry him but he did not.

Nancy felt that Bartise's reason for not marrying her was stupid, and he had just made the biggest mistake of his life. During the reunion, Nancy revealed to the audience that Bartise began seeing a "tall blonde" girl just days after the ceremony.

Netflix has dropped all the episodes of Love is Blind season 3 on the streaming platform.

