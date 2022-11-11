Love is Blind season 3: Why do fans think Zanab’s online apology post was “passive aggressive”?

Love is Blind Season 3 finale and reunion shocked everyone when Zanab called out Cole for disrespecting her in front of his family and friends at the wedding altar. She eventually said no to marrying him.

Later, at the reunion, the 32-year-old realtor accused her former fiancé of body shaming her, making comments about her face and trying to stop her from eating. She also accused him of ki**ing another girl at his bachelor party, which he denied doing.

Netflix tried to clear the allegations of Cole bodyshaming Zanab and stopping her from eating by adding a clip at the end of the reunion. The clip shows Cole asking Zanab if she plans on eating two oranges as the couple had a big dinner planned. later. Additionally, Zanab also confessed to not eating much in order to fit into her wedding dress.

Love is Blind fans slammed Zanab for making what seemed like baseless allegations. However, Zanab posted an apology on her Instagram page in order to deal with all the trolls. In it, she said that she was the one in the relationship and the one facing all the triggers. She also slammed people for attacking her faith.

steabz @mexicanrabies I hope Cole gets the vindication he deserves after Zanab gaslit tf out of him. That was so heartbreaking to watch a man with real remorse and accountability while Zanab posts that pathetic apology after being caught lying on film. Jesus what emotional whiplash. #LoveIsBlind I hope Cole gets the vindication he deserves after Zanab gaslit tf out of him. That was so heartbreaking to watch a man with real remorse and accountability while Zanab posts that pathetic apology after being caught lying on film. Jesus what emotional whiplash. #LoveIsBlind

Zanab also cleared the air about supposedly copying another former contestant's style of saying no at the altar. Several people were stating that Zanab had copied Love is Blind season 2's Deepti Vempati's way of saying no. However, the realtor said that she wasn't a paid actress who could cry on cue.

Zanab also accused Netflix of not showing the clips of Cole bodyshaming her. However, fans were shocked by Netflix's extra clip and slammed Zanab for accusing Cole of bodyshaming her. They also weren't too fond of Zanab's "passive aggressive" apology.

Honey @KweenKels222 Zanab is full of it chile. @itscourrrrrt This wasn’t even an apologyZanab is full of it chile. @itscourrrrrt This wasn’t even an apology 😂 Zanab is full of it chile. 😂 https://t.co/xBMjtHQu2a

Love is Blind fans not happy with Zanab's apology post

During the reunion, Cole broke down after being accused of body shaming Zanab and ki**ing another woman. While Netflix tried clearing the issue with their post, Zanab didn't accept it and posted her own supposed "passive aggressive" apology.

Following the airing of the reunion, Love is Blind fans slammed Zanab for the apology and the accusations.

#LoveIsBlind Glad Zanab mentioned triggers in her “apology” post. It’s an admission (perhaps unintentionally) and acknowledgement that she had insecurities and issues before Cole came into the picture. Glad Zanab mentioned triggers in her “apology” post. It’s an admission (perhaps unintentionally) and acknowledgement that she had insecurities and issues before Cole came into the picture. #LoveIsBlind

#LoveIsBlind Zanab needs real psychological help. I’ve been saying this since the beginning. But that Instagram “apology”… she was better off saying nothing. Zanab needs real psychological help. I’ve been saying this since the beginning. But that Instagram “apology”… she was better off saying nothing. #LoveIsBlind

Judith Ohikuare @ohikuare THE THING IS! When Cole made what was a VERY sincere apology, Zanab said he was lying! She asked him to RATE her. Who does that??? If he said he found her attractive, she said he was a liar. If he admitted he found someone else attractive, she said he was terrible. #LoveIsBlind THE THING IS! When Cole made what was a VERY sincere apology, Zanab said he was lying! She asked him to RATE her. Who does that??? If he said he found her attractive, she said he was a liar. If he admitted he found someone else attractive, she said he was terrible. #LoveIsBlind

#LoveIsBlind #LOVEISBLINDreunion Cole was a prick, yes. But Zanab isn't as innocent as we thought she was, and that fake apology on Instagram proves a lot. They destroyed each other. Cole was a prick, yes. But Zanab isn't as innocent as we thought she was, and that fake apology on Instagram proves a lot. They destroyed each other.#LoveIsBlind #LOVEISBLINDreunion

Brittney @brittsus Zanab’s apology was truly disgusting and sis shouldn’t have said anything to begin w 🤷🏽‍♀️ #LoveIsBlind Zanab’s apology was truly disgusting and sis shouldn’t have said anything to begin w 🤷🏽‍♀️ #LoveIsBlind

Delisa Gross @delisaGross #LoveisBlindS3 #LOVEISBLINDreunion Someone just sent me Zanab’s apology. First Cole and now the internet?! You can’t gaslight the world. It works better with one or two people. #LoveIsBlind Someone just sent me Zanab’s apology. First Cole and now the internet?! You can’t gaslight the world. It works better with one or two people. #LoveIsBlind #LoveisBlindS3 #LOVEISBLINDreunion

Caroooo 🥵 @Carolyn_M18 #loveisblind I don’t even want to waste my time reading Zanab’s apology. Because I already know she twisted it to victimize herself. If you’ve been in a relationship with someone that’s narcissistic, you know this is triggering. That’s why people are mad. #LOVEISBLINDreunion I don’t even want to waste my time reading Zanab’s apology. Because I already know she twisted it to victimize herself. If you’ve been in a relationship with someone that’s narcissistic, you know this is triggering. That’s why people are mad. #LOVEISBLINDreunion #loveisblind

Zanab and Cole's relationship explored

Cole was initially interested in pursuing Colleen in the pods, but felt that she did not want to be in a deep marriage. He felt emotionally connected to Zanab after she shared her personal story of losing her parents and was engaged to her within 10 days.

Cole was seen complimenting Colleen and fighting with Zanab because of the same. Cole also accused Zanab of being passive-aggressive as she constantly reminded him to pick up towels that were around the house. Zanab and Cole kept fighting with each other throughout the series and once Cole even asked his ex-fiancé if she was bipolar.

The night before their wedding, the former couple fought once again and Zanab left the house. However, Cole convinced her to come back and the pair made up. On the day of their wedding, Zanab said that Cole had shattered her self-confidence and didn't treat her respectfully, before she rejected him at the altar.

What did other cast members say about Zanab's apology?

Alexa, who got married on Love is Blind, shared on her Instagram story that she does not like bullies and would stand for the right person, aka Zanab. Coleen, who also met her husband on the show, wrote on her Instagram story:

"Forever standing with you, Zae"

Raven shared the letter on her Instagram account. Nancy has not yet commented on the situation but sided with Zanab at the reunion. She blamed Cole for everything, urging him to believe that Nancy also hated him.

The entire season 3 of Love is Blind is now available on Netflix.

