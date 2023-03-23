Who is Wendi Kong from Love Is Blind? Seattle native is an aerospace engineer

Love is Blind is set to return with another exciting season this week, and ready to appear on the show are 30 singles that aim to find love unconventionally. The total cast will consist of 15 men and 15 women as they get to know one another with a wall in the middle.

One of the women set to appear on the show is Wendi Kong, an aerospace engineer based in Seattle.

Netflix's Tudum read about the upcoming cast member:

"With a busy career and social life, Wendi says she has “no time” and is “too content” to prioritize dating."

Tune in on Friday, March 24, at 3:01 am ET to watch the season premiere of Netflix’s Love is Blind season 4.

Love is Blind season 4 contestant Wendi Kong volunteered at the BOK Ranch

The cast member is a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where she studied materials science and chemical engineering from 2013 to 2017 and was part of the women’s varsity tennis team, Kappa Alpha Theta Fraternity, and MIT FSAE. She was also a volunteer at BOK Ranch, a therapeutic horse riding facility for children with mental and physical disabilities.

During her time at the university, she served as an undergraduate researcher for three months in 2014, followed by working in the same capacity at the MIT Energy Initiative for nine months. She then worked as a teacher at MIT Global Teaching Labs before spending time in Braga, Portugal, as a Nanocomposites Intern for the INL - International Iberian Nanotechnology Laboratory.

The Love is Blind season 4 contestant further worked at multiple organizations in different roles, such as MIT DMSE, 3M, and Primus Power, before she started working for Northrop Grumman, where she served in various roles.

Wendi started working at the establishment as an F-35 Materials and Process Engineer, followed by working as an F-35 Manufacturing Engineer and Manufacturing Engineer, and spent a total of 3 years there.

Wendi was later employed as a Manufacturing Engineer at Blue Origin in 2020, where she worked for two years before switching to Amazon, where she is currently working as a Space Hardware Manufacturing Engineer since February 2022.

She hopes to meet awesome people and potentially find love while participating in the Netflix dating show. Wendi is looking for a partner who “exudes compassion, commitment, and energy” so her partner can keep up with her on the hiking trail or in the gym.

In her Netflix bio, she said:

"My best quality is I make my bed every morning."

Other singles joining her on the show include Irina Solomonova, Marshall Glaze, Bliss, Kwame Appiah, Micah Lussier, Zack Goytowski, Jackelina Bonds, Brett Brown, April King, Ava Van Jenson, Brandie Bowman, Chris Clemens, Chelsea Griffin, Connon Fremmerlid, Jack Bonner, Jimmy Forde, and Josh Demas.

Also set to appear on Love is Blind season 4 are Amber Wilder, Juan Johnson, Quincy, Paul, Josh JP Schultz, Kacia, Kendra, Molly, Monica, Tiffany, Bill, and Ryland.

