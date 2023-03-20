Who is Irina Solomonova? Love Is Blind season 4 cast member runs her own event planning business

The third season of Love Is Blind was action-packed, as fans loved the show, after which its popularity has sky-rocketed. The season was filled with drama, confessions of love, and heartbreak. Currently, Love Is Blind is getting ready to embark on a new journey in romance with its fourth season.

Back on February 21, 2023, a teaser for season 4 was released, along with an announcement of the date. Cast members for the upcoming season have already been announced, and among them, Irina Solomonova will be one of the contestants looking for her soulmate.

The actress is well known for her roles in several movies like Private Ivan (1955), Nichto ne sluchaetsya dvazhdy (2019), and Strogaya devushka (1969). While she is set to appear in Love Is Blind season 4, Irina Solomonova hopes that she would be able to find a love interest whom she can consider as her best friend.

Love Is Blind contestant Irina Solomonova is an inspiring figure

Originally from Seattle, Irina Solomonova was born on November 21, 1996. In addition to starring in reality television shows and movies, Irina Solomonova is an entrepreneur. She has been running her business Solo Collective, a company based outside Seattle, Washington, since 2020, which specializes in event planning.

She describes her business as follows:

“In 2020 I was inspired to start a business that helps create a space for people to sit around a table and enjoy life together. Whatever that moment was, I wanted to help create it for people.”

Elaborating on her aspirations to help people through her company, she said:

“I believe there is something so beautiful about gathering around a table, making space for people, and enjoying life together. Solo.co is a way to help create these experiences for people that they’ll never forget.”

With the teaser released by Netflix, the brand has gained great success as the young entrepreneur from Seattle will appear in the fourth season of Netflix's original series Love Is Blind.

The actress is single and ready to take part in her new show with beautiful and alluring contestants as she explores the journey of love. According to Netflix, Irina Solomonova's description states that she is searching for men who are "driven, creative, and passionate." In doing so, she hopes to find her "best friend to do life with.”

What to expect from season four of Love Is Blind

A total of 30 singles in search of their perfect partner will be featured in this season of Love Is Blind. The show promises how the contestant will "fall in love like never before" in the teaser, which will be accompanied by drama and feuds.

According to Netflix, the official synopsis of Love is Blind season 4 states:

"Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Seattle where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with...without ever having seen them."

It continues:

"With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time."

Contestants from various backgrounds and professions will be seen on the show, including real estate brokers, flight attendants, and elementary school teachers. Love Is Blind season 4 will be hosted by Vanessa Lachey and Nick Lachey.

Tune into Netflix on March 24 at 3.01 AM ET to catch the upcoming season of Love Is Blind.

