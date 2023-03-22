Who is Joshua Demas from Love Is Blind 2023? Project engineer is also an MMA fighter

With 11 episodes, Reunion, and After the Altar on Netflix, Love is Blind season three was a huge hit with fans. With double twists, turns, drama, and love confessions, the fourth season of the series is finally here. Netflix will release Love is Blind's brand new season on Friday, March 24, at 3:01 am ET.

This time too, 30 contestants will take part in the journey of love, along with co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey. One of the contestants is becoming quite popular even before the premiere of the show. It is no secret that Josh Demas is gaining a lot of attention among fans for his Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills.

In view of this multi-talented man's competitive nature, his ideal match in Love is Blind season 4 should not be overshadowed by his behavior.

"Down-to-earth" is what Josh Demas is looking for in a partner in Love is Blind season 4

In addition to competing in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Josh Demas is also a comedian, MMA fighter, and project engineer for a construction company. He was previously seen on FloGrappling's Who's Next: Submission Fighter Challenge, presented by Tezos. He was a collegiate wrestler for Ohio State University. Demas was born on June 12, 1991, in Tempe, Arizona.

The project engineer & MMA fighter represents Soul Fighters. With his hard work, his journey on the field has been great, as he has posted a 16-8 record as a 2015 NCAA Qualifier.

Demas shared his journey into the field in the Who's Next: Submission Fighter Challenge:

"So I went out to Thailand. I was training Muay Thai out there, and I had met Craig Jones's brother Adam Jones, and he was like 'man you should really get into Jiu Jitsu,' and I guess the rest was history. I decided to enter into the tournament when I got back to LA, I ended up taking the second and blue belt."

Josh Demas desires the following characteristics from his perfect partner, according to his Netflix bio:

"After getting out of a seven-year relationship, Josh has been dating around and feeling like it’s “hard to find anything of substance” nowadays. He says he’s looking for a “down-to-earth” partner who takes the “time to listen” and hopefully isn’t turned off by his competitive nature."

What viewers can expect from Love is Blind season 4

A total of 30 contestants will be exploring the journey of love in Love is Blind season 4. They will start the conversation via pods and make the decision with an engagement ring. The couple can only see each other's faces after the proposal; before that, they can only speak. According to the show's teaser release, this time the contestant will "fall in love like never before."

According to Netflix, Love is Blind season 4's official synopsis is as follows:

"Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Seattle where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with...without ever having seen them."

The synopsis continues:

"With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time."

The latest episode of Love is Blind season 4 will be available on Netflix on Friday, March 24.

