What is the key to Jack Bonner’s heart? Meet Love Is Blind season 4 cast member

Love is Blind season 4 is around the corner and the first five episodes of the new season are set to release on Friday, March 24 at 3.01 am ET. After which, viewers can expect new episodes every Friday.

Episodes 1 to 5: Friday, March 24

Episodes 6 to 8: Friday, March 31

Episodes 9 to 11: Friday, April 7 (including the finale)

Episode 12: Friday, April 14 (reunion)

Just like in season 3 of Love is Blind, 30 contestants will be seen searching for their perfect match in the experiment of love. Jack Bonner will also be one of the participants on the show.

The software salesperson hopes to find someone he can spend the rest of his life with. According to him, the key to his heart is, “someone who would be a great mom.”

Jack Bonner is looking for a "nurturing, loyal, and genuine" partner on Love is Blind season 4

Jack Bonner, born in 1992, is originally from Seattle, Washington. He studied Communications, Sales, and Marketing at the University of Washington. Initially, he worked as a Sales and Marketing Associate intern at AdReady and then as a National Account Executive at Cardtapp.

Through his hard work, he climbed the ladder and worked as an Enterprise Account Executive & Key Account Manager in the same organization. Additionally, he worked at MedBridge, where he developed outreach strategies. He currently works at Outreach as a Growth Account Executive.

In this show, Love is Blind, he is searching for a woman who meets all his requirements. He is family-oriented and is looking for someone who is "nurturing, loyal and genuine."

His Netflix bio reads:

“Family comes first for Jack, who is seeking 'someone who would be a great mom' in the pods. The modern dating landscape has left him wanting more — particularly a 'nurturing, loyal and genuine' partner who’s not 'too full of themselves.' Outdoorsy couldn’t hurt either, as he plans to spend lots of time with his future wife at his family’s cabin.”

Love is Blind season 4 contestants

There will be a total of 30 single contestants on this season of Love is Blind. Through the teaser, it was propounded that the contestant would "fall in love like never before." With each episode, the drama level is sure to increase, with several love confessions and heartbreaks as well.

As per Netflix, Love is Blind season 4's official synopsis states:

"Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Seattle where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with...without ever having seen them."

It continues:

"With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time."

There are currently a variety of contestants set to appear on the show. Some are real estate brokers, while others are flight attendants and elementary school teachers. With Vanessa Lachey and Nick Lachey hosting the show, fans will get to see the following contestants attempt to find love:

34-year-old Flight Attendant Amber

29-year-old Sales & Marketing Coordinator April

32-year-old Communications Specialist Ava

33-year-old Real Estate Investor Bill

33-year-old Senior Program Manager Bliss

39-year-old Real Estate Broker Brandie

36-year-old Design Director Brett

31-year-old Pediatric Speech Language Pathologist Chelsea

32-year-old Technical Recruiter Chris

28-year-old Operations Manager Conner

26-year-old Business Owner Irina

30-year-old Software Sales Jack

27-year-old Certified Dental Assistant Jackelina

29-year-old Technical Product Manager Jimmy

31-year-old Project Engineer Josh D.

30-year-old Plant Operations Director Josh S.

30-year-old Mortgage Loan Officer Juan

31-year-old Family Support Specialist Kacia

33-year-old Social Worker Kendra

33-year-old Sales Development Manager Kwame

27-year-old Marketing Manager Marshall

27-year-old Marketing Manager Micah

32-year-old Marriage & Family Therapist Molly

31-year-old Elementary School Teacher Monica

29-year-old Environmental Scientist Paul

36-year-old Gym Owner & Fitness Coach Quincy

29-year-old Commercial Insurance & Real Estate agent Ryland

37-year-old Client Lead Recruiter Tiffany

28-year-old Aerospace Engineer Wendi

31-year-old Criminal Defense Attorney Zack

Catch the latest episodes of Love is Blind on Netflix on Friday, March 24.

