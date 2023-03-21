What is Micah Lussier’s job? Meet Love Is Blind season 4 cast member

Love is Blind is set to return with another season this week and will feature a new cast as they attempt to find love in an unconventional way. There will be a total of 30 cast members in season 4 and one of them is Micah Lussier.

The nonprofit marketing professional is from Seattle, Washington, and currently works for Salesforce. Micah’s Netflix bio states that her worst habit is overthinking and romanticizing things.

Tune in on Friday, March 24, at 3:01 AM ET to watch the season premiere of Love is Blind season 4

Meet Micah Lussier ahead of her appearance on Love is Blind season 4

One of the 30 contestants set to appear on the Netflix dating show is Micah Lussier from Seattle, Washington.

The marketing manager is a graduate of Washington State University where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in strategic communications, and a minor in business administration, public relations, advertising, and applied communication from 2014 to 2018. During her time at the university, she was an honor roll student, a backyard harvest writing campaign coordinator, and an Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority Website Chair.

While in college, the Love is Blind season 4 cast member was working as a sales representative at Old Navy in Seattle, followed by her time as a website officer for her sorority.

Micah officially started her career working as a sales associate for the Sunglass Hut in 2015 in Lynnwood where she worked for almost two and a half years. Following this, the Love is Blind season 4 cast member worked with Rockstar Energy Drink where she was a marketing intern in Pullman, Washington.

In 2018, Lussier worked with Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty where she was a broker care marketing specialist and managing broker assistant.

The Love is Blind contestant previously worked at Every Child Every Time where she started off as a teacher followed by becoming a member of the Board of Directors. She spent a total of six years at the organizations and stimulated change for a non-profit school for underprivileged and homeless children.

Other organizations that the Love is Blind season 4 participant has worked with include Avalara, CBT Nuggets, Tonkean, and Salesforce.

She is now set to appear on the dating reality show and hopefully walk away with the love of her life. Her Netflix bio states that Micah “dreams of a world-shifting, fairy-tale type of love” but hasn’t had much luck in that department so far.

It continued:

"Romanticizing” guys can be her downfall, so she’s looking to take a less than conventional approach to dating because the “old way isn’t working” for her. While she doesn’t have a physical type, “smart and career-oriented” guys who like to have fun usually catch her eye."

Joining her on the show are 14 other women including Amber, April, Ava, Bliss, Brandie, Chelsea, Irina, Jackelina, Kacia, Kendra, Molly, Monica, Tiffany, and Wendi.

Joining them as their potential love interests are Bill, Brett, Chris, Conner, Jack, Jimmy, Josh, Josh JP, Juan, Kwame, Marshall, Paul, Quincy, Ryland, and Zack.

