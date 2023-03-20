Love Is Blind season 4 cast: Where to follow 30 singles on Instagram?

Love is Blind is set to return for another season this week. The upcoming season will feature 15 women and 15 men as they aim to fall blindly in love in the social experiment. Set to serve as hosts for the upcoming segment is celebrity couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey, who have been hosting the show since it’s inception.

Netflix’s Tudum states about the show:

"Co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey will once again preside over the series that asks singles to take a chance at real, deep love by dating sight unseen."

Love is Blind season 4 is set to air on Friday, March 24, on Netflix.

Keep up with the cast of Love is Blind season 4 on Instagram

The upcoming season of the reality show is set to feature 30 individuals as they aim to find love in an unconventional manner.

Irina Solomonova (@irina_solo)

Irina Solomonova, the founder of Solo Company and the upcoming Love is Blind season 4 cast member, has 2.7k followers on the social media platform and often posts aesthetic pictures of herself and her surroundings.

Marshall Glaze (@marshallglaze)

Marshall Glaze, a digital content creator, has over 2.3k followers on Instagram. He is originally from Baltimore but lives in Seattle and only has 10 posts on his account.

Bliss (@blisspoureetezadi)

Bliss is a dog mom and yogi with 600+ followers on the social media platform. She often posts about herself and her pets.

Kwame Appiah (@ayokwam)

Kwame Appiah seems to be a photography enthusiast as he often takes to his Instagram account to post aesthetically pleasing images. He also has his photography website, AgentKwam, linked in his bio.

Micah Lussier (@micah.lussier)

Micah Lussier, another Love is Blind contestant, has over 8.5k followers on the platform. She uses her account to show off her adventures from all around the world. Her highlights suggest that she has been to Florida, Greece, Paris, Vegas, Miami, Maui, Scottsdale, and more.

Zack Goytowski (@zackgoytowski)

Zack Goytowski is a criminal defense attorney with an audience of 600+. He often takes to Instagram to post fitness videos. His bio reads:

"Movement Culture - Jiu Jitsu - Calisthenics"

Jackelina Bonds (@jackelinabonds)

Jackelina Bonds is a dancer set to appear in the upcoming season of the Netflix show. She has 2.7k followers on the platform and often posts pictures of her travels. She has traveled to Portland, Miami, New York, and more.

Brett Brown (@the.brettbrown)

Brett is a designer and photographer with 1570 followers on Instagram. The Portland-based actor is an artist who prefers the pronouns he/him.

April King (@aprilking)

The 29-year-old April has 1492 followers and 123 posts on Instagram. She often posts about herself, her friends, and the social events she attends. Her cat, Kitty Smush Face, often makes an appearance on her feed.

Ava Van Jenson (@avavanjenson)

Ava is a journalist and has 1070 followers on the social media platform. The photographer and humanitarian is also a motivational speaker and was named SPU’s 125 Ones to Watch.

Brandie Bowman (@brandiebownman_)

Seattle-based digital creator Brandie has an audience of 11.2K on Instagram and believes that meditation is the key to a happier life. The upcoming cast member is a mother and her son, Beckett often appears on her feed.

Chris Clemens (@christo4clemens)

The Love is Blind participant, Chris has 1207 followers on the app and according to his highlights, he’s traveled to Vegas, Cabo, and Austin.

Chelsea Griffin (@the.chelseagriffin)

The Netflix show star, Chelsea has 647 followers on the social media platform and likes to cook. She is incredibly passionate about self-care and has a highlight dedicated to the Netflix show.

Conner Fremmerlid (@jcfremmerlid)

Conner has 1084 followers and values family more than anything, as is evident on his social media profile.

Jack Bonner (@jackbonner25)

Jack has 1645 followers on Instagram and is a dog parent. He is a family man and an uncle. His sister's son, Rhett, often appears on his feed along with pictures of his other family members.

Jimmy Forde (@jpforde13)

The licensed skydiver, Jimmy has 906 followers on the social media platform and enjoys climbing things as stated in his bio. He enjoys desserts and is originally from Cleveland, but lives in Seattle.

Josh Demas (@jdemas)

The comedian, Josh is set to appear on the dating show. He has 3727 followers on the platform and practices yoga, MMA, and Jiu Jitsu.

Amber Wilder (@a.wilder4)

The flight attendant, Amber Wilder, is from Puerto Rica and has 1354 followers on Instagram, and likes to describe herself as a “professional sunbather.”

Juan Johnson (@johnsonj20)

The cast member, Juan, has 2365 followers and is originally from Dallas, Texas, and is a graduate of the San Jose State University.

Ryland (@rylandlongoni)

Love is Blind season 4 cast member, Ryland has 2214 followers on the social media platform and is a real estate investor.

Quincy (@qrush_sutton)

Personal trainer, Quincy has an audience of 1745 followers on the social media platform and often posts about his clients and workout regime.

Paul (@paulpeden)

Love is Blind participant, Paul has 974 followers and takes to the social media platform to post pictures of his adventurous life.

JP (@jp_schultz)

The upcoming Love is Blind contestant, Josh JP, has 1412 followers on and posts about his transformation journey, friends, and family.

Kacia (@kacia.marie)

Mental health advocate and youth mentor, Kacia has 1958 followers and often takes to the platform to post about the things she preaches.

Kendra (@kennpatrick)

Social worker Kendra often posts pictures of herself in groups and with friends.

Molly (@thatmolls)

Molly has 1514 followers. A lot of her posts are about the show on Netflix.

Monica (@monica_not_lewinsky)

Love is Blind cast member, Monica, has 1120 followers on the social media platform. She has traveled to Canada, Miami, Palm Springs, California, Nashville, Arizona, and Italy.

Tiffany (@tcpenny)

According to her Instagram bio, Tiffany's preferred pronouns are she/her and she has 1745 followers on the platform. She likes to describe herself as a former band nerd and a wandering free spirit.

Wendi (@wendi.kong)

Wendi, a cast member, has 686 followers on the social media platform and just 9 posts, most of which are of herself.

Bill

The Love is Blind cast member is not on social media but is on the show to find a deep-level connection.

