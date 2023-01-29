Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 3 cast revealed

Netflix's popular reality TV series titled Love Is Blind: After the Altar is all set to premiere its third season in less than a couple of weeks. The famed show will feature cast members after their 'I do's and 'I don't(s) and reveal where they are and what's the status of their relationship.

Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 3 will premiere on Feb 10 at 3 am ET/ 2 am CT only on Netflix. Viewers will get an inside scoop on which couples are still together and whether any of the old flames who walked away from the altar are looking to give their relationship another chance.

The official press release for Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 3 begins with a summary:

"First come the pods, then comes marriage, then comes, well, whatever this is."

Netflix also teased that season 3 of the popular reality TV series will be a wild ride. So viewers better get their popcorn ready to witness the drama unfold when Love Is Blind returns.

With little to no time left for the installment to be released on the streaming giant, the series revealed the reprising cast members. If you're curious to know who they are and whether your favorite couple is among them, keep reading.

Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 3 will feature a three-episode special

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Netflix will release the three-episode-long special premiere on Friday, February 10, 2023. According to the official synopsis, the season three cast members will be showcased as they "re-adjust to life in Dallas after the altar and come together for a birthday extravaganza."

The press release also teases:

"A year after the weddings, some old flames have reunited, while others try to navigate next steps in their relationships. Who is still thriving and who is forced to make hard decisions about their future?"

Mentioned below are the cast members who will be appearing on the show:

"Alexa and Brennon are 'lobsters,' in love with babies on the brain, while Colleen and Matt are embarking on married life in separate apartments. Love might be on the horizon for SK and Raven, who are giving their relationship another chance after he rejected her at the altar."

It continued:

"Rounding out the pod squad are exes Nancy and Bartise, who are pursuing a friendship despite the objections of her family. Finally, it’s been radio silence between Zanab and Cole, as they both are readjusting to single life after the intense reunion — and, yes, cutiegate."

Just when things couldn't get any more dramatic, all the cast members will be brought back together for a birthday extravaganza. It's safe to say that viewers are in for a wide ride.

Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 3 will premiere on February 10 only on Netflix.

