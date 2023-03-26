Love Is Blind season 4 couples: Who are still together ahead of episode 6?

Netflix aired five episodes of Love Is Blind season 4 on Friday, March 24 at 03:01 am ET.

Before the third episode of Love Is Blind, the 30 singles explored and tried to connect emotionally with someone via audio-connected pods. As a result, each individual's decision to see their partner depended on whether or not they wanted to get engaged. In the event they get engaged, they'll continue their journey to Mexico.

Some pairs were formed and some were broken, and there are now five couples who find themselves in Mexico after forming relationships with an engagement ring.

The couples who are still together ahead of episode 5 of Love Is Blind season 4 are:

Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown

Micah Lussier and Paul Peden

Jackelina Bonds and Marshall Glaze

Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah

Irina Solomonova and Zack Goytowski

Five couples that are still together on Love Is Blind season 4

Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown

They were the first couple to get engaged and leave the pod together in Love is Blind season 4, as they developed a strong bond from the beginning. The two seem to have a good connection as of episode 5.

There may not appear to be any trouble in paradise on their end, but fans wonder whether they will make it to the altar and if they will say “I do.”

The trailer showed a shot of Brett's wedding day and the voiceover said:

“This should be a day of no surprises. This should not happen.”

Micah Lussier and Paul Peden

Both Micah Lussier and Paul Peden shared a positive relationship with the other contestants. Micah Lussier made a connection with Kwame Appiah, while Paul was seen enjoying some time with Amber.

Eventually, Paul felt a deeper connection with Micah, and they left the pods with an engagement ring. Despite their love, their trip to Mexico wasn't easy.

In episode 4, Micah made some flirtatious comments towards Kwame. Their fate will be revealed in the upcoming episodes.

Jackelina Bonds and Marshall Glaze

During the pods, Jackelina Bonds and Marshall Glaze showed an amazing connection. However, Josh Demas told Jackie that if she rejects him, he will leave the show.

Josh was confronted by Marshall in the men's lounge, after which the latter fought for Jackie. The couple left the pods after getting engaged and traveling to Mexico.

The chemistry between the two was loved by fans, but the trailer for the next episode indicates that it won't last long. In the clip, Josh can be seen saying this to Jackie during his entry:

“If you don’t feel like heart-to-heart you’re really going to marry him, pick me.”

Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah

As their journey progressed, Chelsea Griffin saw a connection with Kwame Appiah, but for the former, it was difficult when he was rejected by Micah Lussier. The chemistry between Chelsea and Kwame is evident, as he stated on camera about Chelsea:

“It’s not just that you want to be loved. It’s how you want to be loved.”

In order to explore their love for each other, Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah traveled to Mexico. Even though at first everything seemed fine, the trailer for the upcoming episode shows Micah's interaction with Kwame and his question to the latter about whether he is ready to make this life-altering decision with Chelsea.

Irina Solomonova and Zack Goytowski

There seems to be no chance of Irina Solomonova and Zack Goytowski's love lasting long in this experiment of Love is Blind. In his view, the dates that he went on with Bliss Poureetezadi felt more meaningful.

However, with Irina eventually leaving the pods, it does not appear that the couple is happy together. Zack's k*sses and handholding with Irina in Mexico were not reciprocated, as she rejected each k*ss.

A total of five episodes of season 4 of Love is Blind are now available on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes