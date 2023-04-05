Love is Blind season 4 reunion: Host Nick Lachey reveals it will be filmed "live"

Love is Blind season 4 reunion will air live on Netflix on Sunday, April 16, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. This is the first time that the popular streaming application is hosting a show's reunion live. Fans can expect a lot of drama and tough confrontations in the episode.

Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey announced the big news on Tuesday via a short video where the cast members literally spill tea while holding tea cups.

Hinting that they were going to give some reunion spoilers, Vanessa shocked everyone by saying that there were no spoilers as they have no idea “what's going to go down at this reunion.”

She added:

"Anything could happen and when it does, we I'll be just as shocked as you are."

Fans watching the Love is Blind reunion will be able to rewind and pause like any normal video, and the show will be available to stream after the live broadcast. The captions will soon roll in for the episode.

On the eve of the epic reunion, the show is also organizing a special watching event in New York City, Nashville and Los Angeles, where fans will themselves be able to experience the pods and realize what it’s like to connect with somebody unseen.

Fans will also receive special photo ops and giveaways during the event. The official details of the event is available on Netflix's Tudum website.

The live reunion is Netflix’s second live broadcast after airing live stand-up Chris Rock: Selective Outrage on March 4, 2023.

Love is Blind season 4 reunion is expected to offer fans some important explanations

The ongoing Love is Blind season 4 features five couples from Seattle who fell in love with each other without even knowing how their partners looked. They got engaged after connecting emotionally and have 28 days to decide whether they will say "I do" or "I don't" at the wedding altar.

The couples are:

Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell

Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi (with Irina Solomonova)

Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah

Marshall Glaze and Jackie Bonds

Paul Peden and Micah Lussier

The couples will open up about their actions, final decisions and their current life/ relationship status after the show.

Viewers await a number of important explanations from the cast members, including Jackie and Marshall’s big fight, Zack proposing to Bliss after breaking up with Irina, and Micah’s rude behavior with other girls. They will give the reasons as to why they married their partner or left them at the wedding altar.

On the Today show, host Nick Lachey said that the reunion will be “a lot to digest.” He added:

"It's going to be a lot to digest. The reunion gives everybody a chance to clear the air, get those questions answered. And doing it live is certainly going to add a whole other layer of intrigue."

He added that he is “holding on for dear life” to host the special episode.

Love is Blind season 4 live reunion is taking place two days after the season finale on Friday, April 14. Fans can join the waiting room for the live show on Netflix just 10 minutes before the broadcast, i.e. at 7:50 pm ET.

Episodes 1 to 8 of Love is Blind season 4 are already available on Netflix. The next three episodes will be uploaded on Friday, April 7, and the finale releases on April 14 at 03:01 am ET.

