7 controversial Love is Blind moments fans cannot get enough of

Love is sweet, love is kind...and Love is Blind.

At least according to Netflix's hit reality dating show. Currently, in its 4th season, Netflix's Love is Blind follows a group of singles who are looking for love. The catch? They can't see each other in person until they get engaged.

The show's unique concept follows a group of individuals who embark on a unique journey of finding their soulmate without being able to see them physically. Through a series of conversations in individual pods, the participants develop emotional connections with potential partners until they are ready to propose.

The show, which first premiered on Netflix in February 2020, has witnessed its fair share of drama, heartbreaks, and cringe-worthy moments throughout its three-year run. Here's a look at seven controversial moments from all three seasons of Love is Blind that left audiences stunned.

7 unbelievable moments on Love is Blind that left audiences in shock

1) Diamond Jack and Carlton Morton's dramatic breakup

Season 1 of Love is Blind saw the two contestants form a close bond almost instantly. The two got engaged on the show, but their relationship quickly turned sour when Carlton revealed that he was bisexual.

Diamond was upset that Carlton had tried to hide a part of himself from her, which ultimately led to an argument and a dramatic breakup during the vacation phase of the show in Mexico. While their storyline sparked conversations about acceptance and openness in relationships, their split left viewers disappointed.

2) When Jessica Batten gave her dog wine

Another controversial moment in Love is Blind's history is when season 1's Jessica Batten gave her dog, Payton, a sip of her wine. Jessica and her then-fiancé Mark Cuevas were in the middle of a heated conversation about the future of their relationship and their significant age difference when she lowered her wine glass and let Payton take a sip from it. She then went on to justify her actions by telling Mark, "She loves wine."

This behavior led to Jessica receiving a lot of backlash from viewers and animal activists alike. Jessica later confessed in an interview that she doesn't even remember the moment.

3) SK and Raven's breakup

Love is Blind season 3 witnessed the tumultuous relationship between Sikiru "SK" Alagbada and Raven Ross. The pair went strong until SK rejected Raven on their wedding day. While the two patched up and tried to work through their issues away from the limelight, it did not work out in the long run.

SK proposed to Raven again during Love is Blind season 3's After the Altar episodes, but their engagement did not last long. The couple's unexpected split left fans shocked and disappointed as they were fan favorites.

4) Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee and his misogynistic behavior

Shake Chatterjee did not take too long to get labeled as season 2's villain of the show. Despite being on a blind dating experiment, Shake was found to repeatedly ask the female contestants about their physical appearance and weight.

Shake was also called out for his disrespectful comments and actions towards Deepti Vempati, who he proposed to, even going on to say that she felt like his aunt.

Throughout his time on the show, Shake Chatterjee displayed misogynistic tendencies and behaviors that made some viewers uncomfortable. His sexist attitude and comments have been called out by fellow contestants as well.

5) When Andrew Liu used eye drops to create fake tears

Wildlife photographer Andrew Liu was one of Love is Blind season 3's top entertainments. While Andrew appeared to be intellectual and kind, especially during his pod sessions with Nancy Rodriguez, some viewers found him pretentious and fake.

However, the moment that earned him the most skepticism was when he applied eye drops to make it look like he was crying. After Nancy turned down his proposal in favor of Bartise Bowden, Andrew was seen applying eye drops and hysterically crying and acting like he was heartbroken.

He was quoted as saying:

"I never thought I could care for someone that would bring me to tears."

The viral moment has been called out by fans of the show and has sparked debates on the authenticity of the show and its contestants.

6) When Bartise told Nancy that he was attracted to Raven

Love is Blind season 3's Bartise Bowden was torn between Nancy Rodriguez and Raven Ross in the pods. Although he ultimately decided to propose to Nancy, he had a change of mind during the group’s Malibu vacation after seeing Raven at a party.

Talking about seeing Raven for the first time, he said to Nancy:

“I loved seeing [her]. Raven’s the typical girl that I would go after in the real world. I was like, 'Okay, she’s a smokeshow. She’s hot as s**t.' We’re both the person that people go to, and we both draw attention.”

Nancy did not look pleased with the confession. Fans also pointed out the red flags in Bartise's behavior, especially since he seemed to be placing importance on physical appearances on a blind dating show.

7) Raven's workout session

In what can be described as one of the most awkward scenes of season 3, viewers watched Bartise Bowden have an emotion-filled conversation with Raven Ross about the difficulties in his parents' marriage. However, Raven was seen doing a full-blown workout on the other side of the wall.

Raven, later on, apologized for her inconsiderate actions, adding that the timing of her workout was inappropriate, and explained that it came after an hours-long conversation.

A social experiment that aims to explore the highs and lows of relationships and the depth of emotional connections without the influence of physical appearance, Love is Blind has become a cultural phenomenon that has left viewers both entertained and introspective. Despite the controversies surrounding the show, Love is Blind has garnered its own dedicated fan base while leaving its mark on the reality TV scene.

Love is Blind returned for a 4th season on March 24, 2023. The first five episodes of season 4 are now streaming on Netflix.

