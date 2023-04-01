Did Bliss accept Zack’s proposal on Love Is Blind? Fans slam the couple’s storyline

Season 4 episodes 6 through 8 of Love is Blind were released on Netflix on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 3.01 am. Zack Goytowski and Irina Solomonova are the couples who have been discussed the most in all eight episodes of Love is Blind. From their beginning in the pods, Zack built strong connections with Irina Solomonova and Bliss Poureetezadi. Even during their time in the pods, Zack admitted to being open to a long-term relationship with Bliss.

Zack eventually proposed to Irina because he thought their connection was stronger than what he had with Bliss. Irina made fun of Zack's appearance when they first met following the proposal. As they continued their trip to Mexico, Irina declared she no longer felt attracted to Zack, which led to their break up.

In Zack's words:

“I don't think that I would have tried to pursue something if things hadn't just ended with Irina independently. It's just not the type of person that I am. So things ended with Irina independent of Bliss, and Bliss and I met independent of Irina.”

Following this, Zack returned to Seattle to meet Bliss in episode 6 of Love is Blind season four and confessed that he made a mistake and asked for a second chance. Then, during a boat date, Zack proposed to her.

In response, Bliss said:

“Even though there’s all this crazy drama that’s happened, and he was literally engaged to someone else, I feel like it is right.”

Fans have been sharing their thoughts on the love triangle that has developed following these episodes by mentioning how Bliss will always be a "second choice" to Zack.

Despite accepting the proposal, Bliss still felt like a second choice.

Love is Blind star Zack Goytowski was criticized by fans for making Bliss Poureetezadi feel like a "second choice"

Zack explained why he returned to Bliss after ending things with Irina by mentioning:

“When I met Bliss in person, the spark was there and I knew immediately that she was someone I could see myself spending the rest of my life with. I was this close to proposing to her a couple of weeks prior, so I put a ring on it pretty quick.”

During a recent interview with People, Bliss explained why she opened her heart again to Zack:

"Going into this, I really was open to having a conversation because of the feelings that I had for him and because of the person that he showed me that he was. He never gave me any reason to not have faith in him and believe in him."

The seventh episode of Love is Blind, "Second Time's the Charm?" finds Zack cooking dinner for Bliss and trying to win her affection once again. Fans have been sharing their thoughts about this love triangle, especially with Zack's second engagement.

In his explanation to Bliss Poureetezadi, Zack Goytowski explained how she is not his second choice

In the aftermath of getting rejected in the pods, seeing the love of your life engaged to another person can be painful. The feeling of rejection that Bliss felt at first was still there even after accepting Zack's proposal. Zack tried his best to assure her that Bliss wasn't the second choice.

This is what he mentioned:

“You’d be the second choice if I still wanted to be with [Irina].”

The first eight episodes of Love Is Blind season 4 are all available on Netflix. The upcoming episodes will be released on Friday, April 7 at 03:01 am ET.

