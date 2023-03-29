What time will Love is Blind Season 4 episodes 6, 7, and 8 air on Netflix? Details explored

Netflix’s social experiment, Love is Blind, season 4 returns this week with new episodes. The show has been dropping episodes in batches and dropped the first five on March 24. In the upcoming episodes, viewers will see the third stage of the couples’ progress.

The current season is likely to follow the format of the previous season, according to which, in the upcoming episodes, the couple will move back to Seattle and live together.

Tune in on Friday, March 31, at 3:01 am ET to watch episodes 6, 7, and 8 of Love is Blind season 4.

What to expect from the upcoming episodes of Love is Blind season 4

The upcoming episodes, 6, 7, and 8, will drop this week on Friday on Netflix. Episode 5 showcased the cast’s trip to Mexico, and while many faltered during the episode, only one couple has broken up so far.

Towards the end of the episode, Zack and Irina opened up to each other about making the wrong choice and called it quits. Upon returning to Seattle, Zack met up with Bliss and confessed his feelings for her, and while the episode ended on a cliffhanger, it contained a small preview of what to expect from the upcoming episodes of Love is Blind season 4.

Tiffany and Brett go on a real date in the upcoming episodes in a small water plane, and as they dance in the clip, the female cast member says she likes being this happy.

She added:

"I love being this head over heels and when I go to sleep at night. That feeling doesn’t fade."

She further added that the feeling doesn’t fade even when she wakes up in the morning. The clip then shows Jackelina and Marshall living together, enjoying breakfast while Marshall prepares his favorite food, pancakes, and getting to know each other's families.

However, their happiness seems short-lived, as the two are seen bickering later in the clip. Jackeline told the Love is Blind season 4 marketing manager after a fight that he didn’t want to leave instead of sitting and talking.

He said:

"What else am I supposed to do? Sit on my feelings and sleep next to someone who said I am not man enough for this?"

Towards the end of the clip, another cast member, Josh, confesses his feelings to her and tells her to pick him up if she’s unsure about her relationship with Marshall.

Paul and Irina ends their relationship in episode 5, and in the upcoming episodes, Irina tells her Love is Blind season 4 best friend, Micah, that she is attracted to her fiance, Paul. She then brings up the conversation with her fiance and admits to having had it, sowing a seed of doubt in her mind.

Paul, on his part, states that he’s immensely in love with Micah and wants her to be in his life forever. She informs her parents they are engaged when the two meet her family. However, someone, presumably one of Micah’s real-life friends or a loved one, tells her that her current relationship isn’t for her.

She said:

"You’re meant to have the best wedding of your life, and this isn’t it."

Micah is then seen having a conversation with Kwame, where she tells him that she wants him to be happy and that she worries about him. He asks her if she thinks she made the right choice by picking Paul.

Tune in on Friday, March 31, at 3:01 am ET on Netflix to watch the upcoming episodes of Love is Blind season 4.

