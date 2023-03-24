Love is Blind season 4: Tiffany falls asleep while Brett confesses his feelings for her

Netflix dropped the first five episodes of Love is Blind season 4 on Friday, March 23, 2023. The new season showcased 30 single Seattle residents coming together to find love and connect with each other emotionally via audio-connected pods. None of the contestants could see their partner's face before they decided to get married, following that, they would board a flight to Mexico to spend time together.

Disclaimer: The following article contains a lot of information about Love is Blind season 4.

Right from the start of the show, Tiffany Pennywell was interested in Brett Brown. She was sure she would find her soulmate on the show after dating several men in real life. Tiffany and Brett hit it off and even accidentally color-coordinated with each other on the second date.

They opened up about their early lives and Brett was concerned that Tiffany would judge him for not having a college degree and getting in trouble multiple times. However, she let it all go and followed her heart.

Brett soon realized that he had feelings for Tiffany and decided to take the leap. He talked about his brother’s death and how he never got a chance to marry the love of his life.

They connected well and Brett decided to profess his love for her but Tiffany fell asleep on the couch. After waiting for some time and saying hello multiple times, he left the pod. When Tiffany explained the situation to Brett on their next date, he decided to let the previous date and proposed to her once again.

Brett and Tiffany thus, became the first couple to get engaged on Love is Blind season four.

Later Brett even felt that the story would be a funny one that they would often share on their journey together. However, at the time, on their previous date, he was furious and even claimed that he was done with Tiffany.

After the proposal, the couple headed to their vacation in Mexico.

Tiffany explains why she fell asleep during her Love is Blind date

Tiffany said she fell asleep because of Brett’s soothing voice on Love is Blind. In an interview with EW, she confessed that it had been a long day for her with hours and hours of conversations.

She revealed that she wasn't a night owl and added that she thought of resting her eyes for a second, but ended up falling asleep. The contestant added that she regrets falling asleep during such an important moment.

Tiffany said that she didn't know what Brett had talked about when she fell asleep and was eager to know how he professed his love for her. The nap was 10-minutes-long and Brett initially thought that it was an audio issue or any mechanical issue. Later, Tiffany clarified and said:

"I wanted him to know that I meant everything that I said. I do regret sleeping, but I didn't regret telling him that I was falling in love with him at that time."

Brett knew that it was not intentional, so it did not take him long to get over it. He compared it to a long phone call conversation with someone, during which one of the people falls asleep.

Fans can now stream the first five episodes of Love is Blind season 4 on Netflix. The next 3 episodes of the series will be released by the network on Friday, March 31, 2023.

