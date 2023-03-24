Who is Tiffany Pennywell? Love Is Blind contestant is a self-proclaimed “lover of good vibes”

The fourth season of Love Is Blind will premiere on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 3:01 am ET only on Netflix. After an 11-episode season three, including a Reunion and After the Altar on Netflix, the show is back with more twists and turns, love confessions, and heartbreak.

Just like the previous season, this season will also have 30 contestants searching for their new love connection. Once again, Nick and Vanessa Lachey will not only host the show but also serve as mentors for the individuals.

A self-proclaimed "lover of good vibes," Tiffany Pennywell is one of the people searching for her soul mate. She is looking for a man to put the initiative into making "random and unique dates."

Love Is Blind contestant Tiffany Pennywell calls herself a "Wandering Free-Spirit"

A reality television star and professional client lead recruiter, Tiffany Pennywell was born in Houston, United States, on November 28, 1985. She graduated from the University of North Texas with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology and Exercise Science in 2010. The following year, she started working for Insight Global as a Professional Recruiter.

She has worked with Amazon for a few years until December 2020 when she left the company. Her first role with the giant was as a North American Operations Recruiter, which was followed by a promotion to Client Lead Recruiter years later.

Tiffany describes herself on Instagram as an "HTX girl in the PNW," and calls herself a “Wandering Free-Spirit” and “Lover of good vibes, good people, & a good caipirinha."

Based on her Instagram profile, it is quite evident that she loves to travel and is passionate about music. In her Netflix bio, she has listed a few preferences that she has when it comes to men. Her bio reads:

“Tiffany is new to Seattle, but already tired of its dating scene, where she says men are 'more reserved and don’t actively seek out relationships.' That’s why she’s searching for a partner who takes initiative and comes up with 'random and unique dates' for them to enjoy. Quality time is key, but Tiffany also needs to 'have my space to do my own thing' and is turned off by men who crave a lot of time and attention."

Love is Blind season 4 will premiere on March 24, 2023

Just like in the three previous seasons of Love is Blind, contestants will communicate through the pods to begin their journey. Once they have found someone they are ready to commit to, they can offer an engagement proposal. Only when they are engaged can the couples see each other for the first time.

Viewers who saw the teaser already have several questions about the latest season of the show.

While certain things cannot be predicted, the Love is Blind teaser has promised fans that this time, the contestants will "fall in love like never before."

Netflix's official synopsis for Love is Blind season 4 is as follows:

"Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Seattle where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with...without ever having seen them."

It adds that the singles, who will have no distractions from the outside world will talk to a number of potential love interests. When they find a meaningful connection, they will propose to the person and lay eyes on their now-fiancé for the first time.

Love is Blind season 4 will be released only on Netflix on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 3:01 am ET.

