How old is Brett Brown? Love Is Blind 2023 cast member works for Nike

Love is Blind is set to return with another season this week and will feature new cast members as they attempt to fall blindly in love, quite literally. As part of the show, the contestants will not be able to see their potential partners until after one of them proposes to the other.

One of the contestants set to appear on the Netflix dating show is 36-year-old Brett Brown, who currently works as a director of immersive design at Nike.

Tune in on Friday, March 24, at 3:01 am ET to watch the season premiere of Love is Blind season 4.

Meet Brett Brown ahead of his appearance on Love is Blind season 4

One of the 30 contestants set to appear in the upcoming season of Love is Blind is 36-year-old design director, Brett Brown. The upcoming cast member is an alum of Living Arts College at the School of Communication Arts, where he studied Digital Animation from 2005 to 2007 and started his career working for EA (Electronic Arts).

He further went on to work for Shiver Entertainment as an art producer and lead environment artist for 3 years before moving on to Cole Haan, where he worked as a 3D design engineer for 9 months in 2017 followed by working as a concept creation manager for another 11 months.

The Love is Blind season 4 cast member has been working with Nike for the past four years and joined the organization in August 2018 as a 3D designer II. He was then promoted to senior digital creation expert after two years and currently works as a design director at the company.

Brett is a passionate photographer and his pictures were recently featured in the Portland Tribune as the publication featured Flowers for Black Elders, a tribute by Onry towards influential Northeast Portland musicians.

The Love is Blind season 4 participant first met Onry through mutual friends and started actively clicking pictures during the Covid 19 pandemic. Before that, he used to click artistic portraits.

In the Tribute article, he said:

"I spent a whole lot of time practicing stuff in my apartment, and it naturally progressed and I’ve had people say, ‘Oh, man, your work is dope."

The artist asked him to be a part of the project last year and Brett immediately knew that the lighting would be ideal to click portraits of Black people.

As for his contribution to the project, he said that he wanted to do something vibrant and striking, and that “colorful was everything.” He added:

"I wanted to be consistent with blue key light. Like in the movie Moonligjt (2016), one of the lines in the movie is. “Black boys look blue in the moonlight.”

He added that he had conversations with others who had previously clicked with people of color and added that a lot of photographers “don’t know a way to light on Black skin”.

The dating reality show cast member added:

"The art I create does not exist without these individuals. If one of us begins to thrive, we carry along with us those who have helped with identity and art. From a deep place, I wanted to honor these individuals."

Tune in on Friday, March 24, at 3:01 am ET to watch the season premiere of Love is Blind season 4 on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes