That was the real mistake”: Love Is Blind star Zack regrets picking Irina over Bliss in season 4

Netflix’s social experiment, Love is Blind, which has been helping singles find love recently aired the first batch of episodes on March 24, 2023, and showcased which singles connected with whom.

While some connected with each other and found The One for them, others struggled a little and ended up with the wrong people. One such person is Zack Goytowski who connected with Irina Solomonva and was even engaged to the cast member.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the cast member opened up about his engagement and stated that it was a mistake. He added:

"I would say I made a mistake with not picking Bliss in the first place, and I think that was the real mistake."

Zack Goytowski regrets not picking Bliss Poureetezadi during Love is Blind season 4

While in conversation with Us Weekly, Zack Goytowski, one of the cast members of Love is Blind season 4 opened up about his time on the show and his engagement with Irina Solomonova.

Initially, the criminal defense attorney found himself attracted to two different people at the same time, the 26-year-old Irina, and the 33-year-old Bliss while in the pods. After weighing his options and talking to both of them, he eventually decided to propose to Irina.

During the conversation, the Love is Blind season 4 cast member stated that he fell in love with the two and made a choice about who he was going to go forward with. He added:

"So yeah, that was how I felt."

While Irina happily accepted the proposal, things began to change when they first met and they decided to wait to become physically intimate. Irina, on her part, admitted to meeting her Love is Blind fiance to be “ a lot more challenging” than she had anticipated it to be. She added:

"It was really hard to connect the connection we made in the pods versus being together. I will say that when I saw him it wasn’t anything about his looks or anything, but I just had this gut feeling that something just didn’t feel right and I didn’t feel safe or comfortable."

Zack picked up on these feelings and once the entire cast was in Mexico, he had to constantly ask other couples about her whereabouts. During Love is Blind season 4 episode 4, the female cast member spoke to Micah Lussier about not being attracted to her fiance and eventually had a conversation about it with Zack.

She told him he was one of the best people she'd ever met, that she enjoyed their conversations very much, but that she didn't want to look back on them with regret. Since Irina and Paul are so close, she compared their friendship to her future husband Zack, saying that Zack desires the same things that she does. She went on to say that she had been trying too hard to feel the same way about Zack, but it had never worked out.

Now that the cast is back in Seattle, Zack is excited to get back in touch with Bliss and see if he can turn it around. At the end of episode 5, he told her that he knows that he made the wrong choice, but the episode ended on a cliffhanger before she could respond.

The next batch of episodes of Love is Blind season 4 will air on March 31, 2023, at 3:01 am ET on Netflix.

