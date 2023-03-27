Kwame X Micah poolside clip goes viral as Love Is Blind fans discuss his messed up hairline

Love Is Blind season 4 premiered Friday, March 24, 2023, on Netflix, featuring 30 singles entering pods to find love. A total of five episodes were released on Day 1, where some of the contestants found partners and got engaged.

Although Kwame Appiah proposed to Chelsea Griffin in the latest season, he was also seen getting flirty with Micah Lussier, who is currently engaged to Paul. While fans shared multiple opinions on the love triangle, they also called out Kwame for donning a “messed up hairline.”

Dr. TaQuana Williams @thetaquana Kwame got a messed up hairline and self-hate issues he need to work on #loveisblind Kwame got a messed up hairline and self-hate issues he need to work on #loveisblind

The hairline discussion took over the internet after a scene from episode 4 went viral. In it, Micah and Kwame were seen sitting poolside when the latter’s body language indicated he was trying to tuck in his imaginary hair behind his ears.

Fans slammed Kwame’s “self-hate” talks and his hairstyle

Love Is Blind season 4 featured Kwame as one of the singles who fell for two ladies — Micah and Chelsea. After things didn’t work out with Micah in their pod segment, Kwame proposed to Chelsea. However, he was seen flirting with Micah once all the contestants came face to face.

At a pool party, Micah and Kwame’s video went viral because of his hairstyle and his trying to tuck imaginary hair behind his ear. While some fans slammed his hairline, a few compared the style to Love Is Blind season 3 contestant Bartise Bowden. Fans also criticized Kwame’s “self-hate” talks and “identity crisis.”

#LoveIsBlind What is it about the hair that makes them disrespect their partners? Kwame and Bartise What is it about the hair that makes them disrespect their partners? Kwame and Bartise#LoveIsBlind https://t.co/C9s4Ti85YY

Karen’s LaDames ✨ @__FemmeFatalee_ You can tell Kwame doesn’t like black women by the looks of his hair. Very Bartise ish lmao #LoveIsBlind You can tell Kwame doesn’t like black women by the looks of his hair. Very Bartise ish lmao #LoveIsBlind

Miya the Don @Yandami_Goddess #LoveisBlind4 I need them to get a serious barber on set for Love is Blind. Kwame’s hair get more and more offensive as the episodes go on 🥴 I need them to get a serious barber on set for Love is Blind. Kwame’s hair get more and more offensive as the episodes go on 🥴😭 #LoveisBlind4 https://t.co/aHHPUduaV0

What happened in Kwame and Micah’s poolside scene in Love Is Blind?

Kwame and Micah’s poolside scene on Love Is Blind season 4 took place in episode 4 when all the contestants met each other for the first time.

They were partying near a pool when Micah, Kwame, and a few others got together for a toast. To note, Kwame’s fiancé Chelsea was not part of the group. While taking shots, Micah raised her glass and said:

“A shot for a failed proposal.”

With her toast, she took a shot at Kwame for picking Chelsea over her. He didn’t appreciate it and was a bit annoyed, and while Micah admitted that she was joking, Kwame took offense to it.

While Chelsea was keeping an eye on her fiancé, he reached out to Micah and pulled her aside for a chat. The two sat on the side of the pool where Kwame stated that he found her failed proposal comment weird.

He then asked her why she said it. In response, Micah stated:

“First of all, take it down a notch, because how I am is never malicious.”

Kwame tilted her head in denial, which surprised Micah. He mentioned that the comment felt like a “jab,” while she explained that she thought it was funny.

Micah added:

“I care about you. I told you that from the moment I saw you. So, I would never say something negative towards you.”

As the two were holding hands, she apologized to him for making that joke, and he responded by saying that he cared for her.

In episode 5, Kwame and his fiancé Chelsea got into an argument when she confronted him for talking to his ex Micah. They sorted their differences after he clarified that he and Micah were only trying to get closure.

Viewers can expect more drama between the three in the upcoming episodes.

Love Is Blind season 4 is currently streaming the first five episodes on Netflix. The reality TV show will air episodes 6 to 8 at 3.01 am ET on Friday, March 31, 2023, only on Netflix.

