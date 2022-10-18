Who is Bartise Bowden from Love Is Blind 2022? Dallas native used to play basketball before injuring his ankles

Bartise Bowden will be among the 30 hopeful individuals set to appear on Netflix's Love is Blind Season 3, premiering on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. He is a Senior Analyst at a healthcare company and is looking for a partner with a great sense of humor.

The star was also a basketball player before experiencing multiple ankle injuries. Viewers will have to tune in to follow his journey this week on the reality dating series and witness his pod experience.

Love is Blind has been extremely popular amongst viewers. Loyal fans of the show have been regularly following the contestants' journey. With Season 3, viewers will be introduced to a whole new set of cast members who will bring their life experiences to the pod to find a potential partner by the end of the season. Will they be able to find love? Only time will tell.

Love is Blind star Bartise Bowden was an athlete

The 27-year-old Dallas, Texas native will be seen on Season 3 of Love is Blind as he embarks on a journey to find a potential partner with whom he can spend the rest of his life. Based on his Netflix bio, Bartise has laughter on top of his priority list. He "is looking for someone who can "take all of his jokes" and even "crack some back" at him."

The perfect couple in Bartise's eyes is Stephen and Ayesha Curry. The bio further reads:

"Bartise believes he’s still single due to “pickiness” and hopes to prove there’s more “value” to gym-loving guys like himself than his workout lifestyle."

Bartise was an athlete and a basketball player in high school. However, his injuries stopped him from playing, and he eventually took up weight training around seven years ago. In an interview with BodyBuilders.com, he opened up about his injuries and said:

"I was an athlete in high school and after completely shattering my ankle in a basketball game my senior year, I knew my dreams of playing D-1 basketball were over. I went to a D-3 school to play basketball, ended up breaking my other ankle and had another surgery and that’s when I decided I was done with the sport."

He confessed that his passion for weight training has helped him balance his physical and mental health. He was 20 years old when he got into training with weights. In his interview in 2019, Bartise said:

"I picked up weight training about 4 years ago when I was 20 years old. I grew fascinated with the process. I am truly addicted to growth... physically, mentally, and personally. It is so interesting to me how we can change our bodies drastically by controlling and manipulating what we eat and how we train."

Bartise received his Bachelor of Arts in 2017 and then a Master of Science in 2018 Accounting from The University of Texas at Dallas. He worked as an Audit Intern and Accounting Tutor from 2017-2018 before moving up the ladder to work as an Audit Associate in 2020 and a Senior Associate in 2021 before joining as a Senior Analyst at a healthcare company.

In a sneak peek from Love is Blind Season 3, shared by Bartise on his Instagram stories, he says:

"Sixty years from now, when I'm 85 years old, this is not gonna be there [poiting towards himself]. I need somebody that likes me for who I am on the inside and not what I represent on the outside."

Season 3 of Love is Blind is just around the corner. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the episodes will feature cast members falling in love and proposing to their chosen partner.

Tune in to Love is Blind Season 3 this Wednesday on Netflix.

