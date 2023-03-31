Love is Blind season 4: Josh asks Jackie to choose him after a big fight with Marshall

Episodes 6 to 8 of Love is Blind season 4 were released by Netflix on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 3.01 am.

The four couples who got engaged without first meeting their partners in person, moved in together in Seattle and tried to deal with real-life stuff. The couples returned from their "honeymoon" in Mexico and were given houses to live in to test how their lives blended together in real life.

One of these couples was dental assistant Jackelina "Jackie" Bonds and Marshall Glaze, a marketing manager. The two seemed to have gotten into a big fight off-camera where Jackie called her fiancé out for not being "man" enough.

Needless to say, this caused friction between the two and they even attended a party separately, arriving at different times unsure of where they stood in their relationship. Another person present at the party was Josh, another cast member who Jackie had a connection with. He seemed drunk and asked Jackie to choose him over Marshall, which was where the episode ended.

Although Jackie and Josh had a strong connection, in one of the first few episodes of Love is Blind season 4, Jackie chose Marshall over Josh as her fiancé.

Josh tells Jackie he is still in love with her on Love is Blind

Although Jackie is engaged to Marshall, Josh approached Jackie twice at the party, once in front of everyone, and then separately. As mentioned earlier, he seemed drunk and made comments about Marshall crying over every girl in the pods.

Josh went on to call Marshall "Mr. MBA Cryboy" before confessing that he still loved Jackie. He revealed that he was still in love with her and cared for her, even putting everyone else's feelings over his own.

While Jackie asked him not to get into her business, her former connection reminded her of their conversations in the pods. The dental assistant agreed that they had a connection but told Josh that they never spoke about their emotions in the pods.

Josh went on to tell her that he didn't care if Jackie married Marshall but said that he wanted to be real with her. He stated that if she was not feeling a heart-to-heart connection with Marshall, she should "pick" him.

As mentioned earlier, episode 8 of Love is Blind ended on a cliffhanger where Josh asked Jackie:

"Are you gonna marry him?"

In the promo for upcoming episodes, it seems that Josh will once again declare his feelings for Jackie, while Marshall asks her to make the final decision.

This might be difficult for her, given that she just had a big argument with Marshall. Marshall did not want to blow up on Jackie so he moved out of their shared apartment. Meanwhile, Jackie complained that he was not aggressive and never initiated s*x.

Marshall and Jackie seemed very happy when they moved in together. The latter was very impressed when Marshall cooked her breakfast and even plated it for her. She confessed that she was never treated in such a manner.

Jackie seemed nervous before meeting Marshall's family, so Marshall gave her some space to deal with her emotions. The meeting went really well and Jackie thanked his family for welcoming her with open arms.

However, things seemed to have changed drastically since the meeting as she asked Marshall to become more aggressive the same night.

Marshall called Jackie a "project" in Love is Blind season 4 episode 8

Marshall replied to the allegation by saying that he was constantly rubbing her shoulders to try to create a mood. However, he said that Jackie had never done anything to seduce him.

Jackie did not want to say anything derogatory to Marshall, who reminded her that she had never been in a committed relationship and this is what it looked like. He called her a "project," later explaining that he saw limitless potential in their relationship.

They made up at the time but were unsure about the next step. In the upcoming Love is Blind promo, Jackie hugs Marshall from behind, asking him to love her.

The next 3 episodes of Love is Blind will be released on Netflix on Friday, April 7 at 03:01 am ET.

