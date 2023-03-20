New and upcoming OTT releases this week: Movies, reality shows airing on Netflix, Prime, Hulu & Disney+

Every week, OTT platforms such as Netflix bring in fresh content, including drama, documentaries, reality shows, and competition series.

Viewers can find the most recent OTT releases of 2023 on popular streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and Disney+. They can explore upcoming movies, web series, and shows, and know more about which OTT service will feature them.

Some of the most-awaited upcoming and ongoing shows include Love Is Blind, The Night Agent, The Lesson is Murder, and new episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

Reggie, Love is Blind, and more new Netflix, Hulu, and other OTT releases streaming this week

The following list contains shows and movies, premiering between Monday, March 20, 2023, and Sunday, March 26, 2023.

NETFLIX

Love Is Blind season 4

Reality TV show Love Is Blind season 4 will air on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 3.01 am ET on Netflix. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the dating series is a social experiment where single men and women get engaged before meeting each other in person.

Invisible City season 2

The fantasy TV show, Invisible City season 2, is set to air on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 3.01 am ET on Netflix. The series is based on a man finding mythical creatures living among humans. He soon discovers that these creatures have all the answers to his mysterious past.

Waco: American Apocalypse

Netflix docuseries, Waco: American Apocalypse, will stream on the platform on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 3.01 am ET. The official synopsis of the limited series reads:

“This docuseries includes never-before-seen material from the infamous 51-day standoff between federal agents and a heavily armed religious group in 1993.”

The director is the Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer helmer, Tiller Russell.

The Night Agent

The Night Agent is a TV action and adventure series, airing on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 3.01 am ET. Actor Gabriel Basso plays the titular role in the drama series, which revolves around an FBI agent. He gets involved in a deadly conspiracy drama related to the White House after answering a phone call.

On Thursday, Netflix will also feature a movie titled Johnny. In addition to thriller dramas and reality shows, the streaming platform will air two new children's shows — Gabby’s Dollhouse season 7 (Monday, March 20) and We Lost Our Human (Tuesday, March 21).

AMAZON PRIME

Reggie

Amazon Prime will stream a new sports documentary titled Reggie on Friday, March 24, 2023. Directed by Emmy award-winning documentary filmmaker Alexandria Stapleton, Reggie is based on the career and legacy of Major League Baseball Hall of Famer and activist Reggie Jackson.

HULU

Up Here

Up Here, airing on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 12.01 am ET, is a musical rom-com series that stars Mae Whitman and Carlos Valdes in lead roles. The official synopsis of the drama series reads:

“Following the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple, as they fall in love and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves.”

Great Expectations

Great Expectations is a limited series on Hulu that will air on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 12.01 am ET. It is the coming-of-age story of Pip, played by Fionn Whitehead. Great expectations are set on him after a twist of fate pushes him into a new world.

The Lesson is Murder

True crime docuseries, The Lesson is Murder, is about a criminology professor and former FBI Special Agent Dr. Bryanna Fox, and her class of graduates studying convicted murderers. The new Hulu series is set to air on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 12.01 am ET.

DISNEY+

Saturdays

The new Disney Plus series, Saturdays, follows three teenage girls — Paris Johnson, Simone, and Ari, and their journey to prove they have the best skating routines in the world. The comedy show will air on Saturday, March 25, 2023, on Disney+ at 3.01 am ET.

In addition to the new series, Disney Plus will also premiere a new episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Chapter 21) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

