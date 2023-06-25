Run Rabbit Run: Cast and characters explored 

Sarah Snook stars in the upcoming Australian psychological horror film Run Rabbit Run, directed by Daina Reid. The film is scheduled to be released on Netflix on June 28, 2023. Snook portrays a fertility doctor who is confronted with a dilemma when she observes unusual behavior in her young daughter.

As she navigates this unsettling situation, she must confront her own values and face a haunting ghost from her past. This movie promises to deliver a chilling exploration of psychological suspense, with Snook's performance at the center of the film's gripping narrative.

Here is the official synopsis of Run Rabbit Run as stated by IMDb:

"Sarah Snook plays a fertility doctor who believes firmly in life and death, but after noticing the strange behavior of her young daughter, must challenge her own values and confront a ghost from her past."

The stellar cast of Run Rabbit Run includes Sarah Snook and others

The cast of Run Rabbit Run includes Sarah Snook, Damon Herriman, Greta Scacchi, Julia Davis, Lily LaTorre, Shabana Azeez, Georgina Naidu, Neil Melville, Trevor Jamieson, and Poppy Skerry.

This talented ensemble collectively delivers compelling performances, infusing depth and authenticity into their respective roles, and enhancing the intrigue and suspense of the psychological horror film.

1) Sarah Snook as Sarah

Sarah Snook delivers a captivating performance as Sarah in the psychological horror film Run Rabbit Run. Known for her versatility, Snook has showcased her talent in various projects, including the critically acclaimed film Predestination and the hit TV series Succession.

Her ability to bring depth and nuance to her characters makes her a standout actress in the industry.

2) Damon Herriman as Pete

Damon Herriman (Image via IMDb)

Damon Herriman portrays the character Pete in this Netflix movie. Known for his versatility, Herriman has showcased his talent in various notable works. He gained recognition for his portrayal of Charles Manson in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Mindhunter.

Additionally, he has appeared in acclaimed projects like Justified, Breaking Bad, and The Nightingale, establishing himself as a talented and versatile actor.

3) Greta Scacchi as Joan

Greta Scacchi portrays the character Joan in the psychological horror film Run Rabbit Run. With her talent and experience, Scacchi brings depth and nuance to the role.

Known for her exceptional performances, Scacchi has captivated audiences in notable films such as White Mischief, The Player, and Emma. Her presence in this film adds another layer of intrigue and expertise to the film's talented cast.

4) Julia Davis as Gail

Julia Davis (Image via IMDb)

Julia Davis, known for her versatile talent and dark comedic sensibility, takes on the role of Gail, the Night Shift Nurse in this Netflix movie. With an impressive body of work, Davis has captivated audiences with her performances in acclaimed shows like Nighty Night, Hunderby, and Sally4Ever.

Her ability to blend humor and darkness makes her a perfect fit for the twisted world of this psychological horror film.

5) Lily LaTorre as Mia

Lily LaTorre (Image via IMDb)

Lily LaTorre portrays the character of Mia, Sarah Snook's daughter, in the psychological horror film Run Rabbit Run. While this film marks a notable role for LaTorre, her past works include performances in acclaimed projects such as The Haunting of Bly Manor and The Unquiet Grave.

LaTorre's talent and versatility make her a promising young actress in the industry.

Run Rabbit Run releases on Netflix on June 28, 2023.

