June is shaping to be an exciting month for Netflix subscribers, with a lineup of new and highly anticipated releases. From thrilling crime series to epic fantasy adventures, there are many Netflix releases to look forward to in June 2023.

With a vast library of diverse content spanning various genres and languages, Netflix has become a household name, captivating audiences worldwide with its binge worthy content. The platform continues to deliver exciting content, and this month is no exception. Thus, viewers can look forward to five highly anticipated releases on the streaming platform that offer captivating stories and top-notch performances.

Sleeping Dog and 4 other new Netflix releases of June 2023

1) Nimona

Get ready for a wild adventure in Nimona, an animated film based on the comics by ND Stevenson. This sci-fi, adventure, and comedy mix follows the shape-shifting teenage girl Nimona, who can transform into any human or animal.

When the knight Ballister Blackheart is framed for a crime, he teams up with Nimona to clear his name. With a visually stunning world blending modern, magical, and medieval elements, Nimona promises to be a fun ride.

Starring Chloë Grace Moretz as Nimona and Riz Ahmed as Ballister Blackheart, this Netflix release arrives on June 30.

2) The Witcher season 3

Fans of The Witcher show will be happy to know that the highly anticipated third season is finally arriving soon on Netflix. Starring Henry Cavill as the monster slayer Geralt of Rivia, this fantasy series follows him navigating the dangers of a chaotic world. He also protects Princess Cirilla of Cintra, who is pursued by various enemies.

Season 3 is inspired by Andrzej Sapkowski's Time of Contempt and explores Geralt's emotional journey as he confronts his feelings and faces new threats. With epic fight scenes and a captivating storyline, The Witcher Season 3 is set to be a thrilling ride for fans.

The season will be released in two parts, with volume 1 (comprising episodes 1 through 5) on June 29 and volume 2 (episodes 6 through 8) debuting on July 27.

3) Extraction 2

Following the massive success of the first film, Extraction 2 continues the adrenaline-pumping story of Tyler Rake, played by Chris Hemsworth. Directed by Sam Hargrave and written by Joe Russo, this action-packed thriller sees Rake, a black-ops mercenary, embarking on another dangerous mission.

This highly anticipated release delivered another adrenaline-fueled cinematic experience. Packed with intense action sequences, gripping storytelling, and sharp cinematography, the film captivated viewers with its high-octane thrills and storytelling.

Extraction 2 released on June 16, 2023, on Netflix to positive reviews.

4) Sleeping Dog

Sleeping Dog is an upcoming German crime-thriller series that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Produced by Real Film, the team behind the award-winning series Unorthodox, this gripping series follows a former detective living on the streets as he investigates a supposedly closed murder case that raises unsettling doubts.

With an experienced cast including Max Riemelt (Sense8), Luise von Finckh (Vienna Blood), and Carlo Ljubek (Luna), Sleeping Dog is set to captivate viewers with its intriguing plot and intense performances.

The series will be released on Thursday, June 22nd, 2023.

5) Run Rabbit Run

In the Australian thriller film Run Rabbit Run, Sarah Snook (Succession) leads as Sarah, a fertility doctor whose beliefs about life and death are tested when her daughter Mia starts displaying disturbing behavior. Obsessed with Sarah's dead sister, Mia pushes the boundaries of reality. Directed by Daina Reid (The Handmaid’s Tale) and written by Hannah Kent, this unsettling film explores the delicate balance between life and death.

Run Rabbit Run will premiere exclusively on Netflix on June 28.

These five releases offer diverse and captivating storytelling, showcasing the range and quality of content available on the platform. Whether one is a fan of animated adventures or psychological horror, June promises to be an exciting month for Netflix subscribers.

