Who is Diana Vazquez? 'Sense8' star Alfonso Herrera announces separation from wife

On 7 December 2021, Mexican singer-turned-actor Alfonso Herrera took to Twitter to announce his separation from wife Diana Vazquez. The Sense8 star shared a formal statement regarding his split.

In a statement, Alfonso Herrera said,

“For a long time, Diana Vázquez and I have decided to continue our lives in different ways. This situation occurs by mutual agreement and on friendly terms, always wishing us the best, with much affection and respect. We continue to be great friends and allies for the beautiful family that we have formed.”

The 38-year-old actor also requested that the media be tactful with their separation. He said,

“I ask you, dear media, for empathy and understanding. I know that this information could cause interest, but I ask you respect for Diana and my family…”

What is known about Alfonso Herrera's estranged wife, Diana Vazquez?

Alfonso Herrera married Diana Vazquez in 2016, after their relationship blossomed near the end of 2015. The couple have two sons, Daniel (born on 22 September 2016) and Nicolás (born in 2020). Vazquez is speculated to be in her early to mid-30s.

While no further details are known about Diana Vazquez, some sources have reported that she is a journalist.

While speaking about his ex-wife, Alfonso said,

"Diana became my accomplice on the journey and with her we have given life to our beloved children … I feel very honored and blessed to have shared a large part of the journey with Diana."

Alfonso Herrera’s previous relationships

Alfonso Herrera's earliest-known relationship surfaced in 2002 with actress and singer Dulce María. However, the pair reportedly broke up in 2005. In 2007, Herrera was linked with Claudia Álvarez.

Also Read Article Continues below

Two years later, he met Damayanti Quintanar, but the couple parted ways in 2012. Prior to being with Diana Vazquez, Alfonso dated Perla Gálvez, a volleyball player. The two courted one another from 2012 to 2015.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul