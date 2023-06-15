Nimona on Netflix: Cast list and characters explored

On June 22, 2023, the much-awaited animated movie Nimona will be available on Netflix, bringing the beloved characters from the well-liked Noelle Stevenson comic novel to life. The movie provides viewers of all ages with an exciting and enthralling experience with its amazing cast and compelling plot.

Critics have praised Nimona, which was directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane and produced by Annapurna Animation, for its animation, voice acting, and compelling plot. The movie premiered at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival on June 14, 2023, and received positive reviews.

Unveiling the talented voices behind the characters of Nimona

Chloë Grace Moretz as Nimona

Chloe Grace Moretz, who provides the voice of the title character Nimona, is at the center of the movie. Nimona is a teenage shape-shifter with a rebellious side.

Moretz is an American actress who starred in films such as (500) Days of Summer, Kick-Ass, Hugo, Carrie, Dark Shadows, The Equalizer, If I Stay, and Suspiria. She has also received four MTV Movie & TV Awards, two People's Choice Awards, two Saturn Awards, and two Young Artist Awards.

Riz Ahmed as Ballister Boldheart

Riz Ahmed plays Ballister Boldheart, a disgraced knight who finds an odd ally in Nimona. Ballister teams up with Nimona to clear his name and uncover a conspiracy that threatens their medieval science-fiction realm.

Ahmed is a British actor, rapper, and activist. He is known for his roles in the films Nightcrawler, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Sound of Metal. In 2022, he won an Academy Award for Best Live-Action Short Film for his film, The Long Goodbye.

Eugene Lee Yang as Ambrosius Goldenloin

Eugene Lee Yang displays his talent as Ambrosius Goldenloin as he introduces this former knight-turned-spy to the big screen. Ambrosius heightens the tension and intrigue in the narrative, and Yang expertly captures the character's moral principles and heart.

Yang is an American filmmaker, actor, producer, author, director, activist, and internet celebrity. He is best known for being a member of the YouTube group The Try Guys (2014–present) and his work with BuzzFeed (2013–2018).

Beck Bennett as Sir Thaddeus Sureblade

Beck Bennett plays a pretentious knight named Sir Thaddeus Sureblade who is out to capture Nimona. Sir Thaddeus is excellently portrayed as pompous and self-absorbed by Bennett's humorous timing and delivery. Beck Bennett is an American actor, comedian, and writer. He is best known for his eight-year run on Saturday Night Live, where he was a cast member from 2013 to 2021.

Lorraine Toussaint as Queen Valerin

Queen Valerin, the monarch of the realm under threat from the Institution, is voiced by Lorraine Toussaint. She is a person who must negotiate the difficulties of leadership while defending her land.

Toussaint, a Trinidadian-American actress, is known for her roles in the films Dangerous Minds, The Soloist, and Selma. She has also had recurring roles in the television series Any Day Now, Saving Grace, and Orange Is the New Black.

RuPaul Charles as Nate

Nate, a news anchor covering the events surrounding Nimona, is played by RuPaul Charles. RuPaul gives the persona appeal and charisma with his magnetic presence and distinctive voice, effortlessly embodying the aura of a compelling newscaster.

RuPaul Charles is an American drag queen, actor, singer, songwriter, television personality, and author. He is best known for hosting the reality competition television series RuPaul's Drag Race, which he created and produced with World of Wonder Productions.

Supporting Cast

Along with the main cast, Nimona also includes the superb voices of Frances Conroy, Indya Moore, Julio Torres, and Sarah Sherman, who give each of their distinct supporting characters depth and subtlety. Their contributions aid in building a lively and rich universe that transports viewers to the magical world of the upcoming movie.

So, assemble your family, set out on a journey, and enter the enchanted world of Nimona as Chloe Grace Moretz, Riz Ahmed, and the skilled cast weave their magic. Nimona is certain to leave a lasting impression and cement its position as a cherished animated feature on the Netflix platform with its blend of humor, action, and emotion.

Poll : 0 votes