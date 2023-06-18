Extraction 3: Everything we know so far

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth's action-packed Extraction franchise is set to continue with Extraction 3. The announcement of the third installment being in the works was made by the action star and director Sam Hargrave at Netflix's TUDUM event, following the premiere of Extraction 2 on Friday, June 16, on Netflix.

The action-packed franchise involves Tyler Rake (played by Hemsworth), who is a black ops mercenary. In the first movie, the protagonist takes on a mission to rescue the son of an Indian crime lord, which pushes him to the edge of death. Extraction 2 picks up with Rake recovering from his previous assignment but deciding to embark on another risky task to save the family of a renowned Georgian gangster.

Hargrave, who made his directorial debut with the first Extraction, brought his stunt expertise to the sequel as well. The second film impressed fans with its apparent usage of a single shot for a 21-minute action sequence.

What can viewers expect from Extraction 3?

Extraction 3 would mark the third mission for Chris Hemsworth's character. The 39-year-old, known for portraying Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, expressed his love for playing Tyler Rake and his desire to explore the character further at Netflix's TUDUM, held in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday, June 17. The Russo Brothers, additionally expressed optimism about returning for a third chapter.

The plot details for the movie have not been revealed yet. However, it is expected that Tyler Rake will embark on yet another dangerous mission in a different location.

Fans can anticipate intense action sequences, high-stakes missions, and unexpected twists in Extraction 3. The film will likely showcase Tyler Rake's exceptional combat skills and strategic thinking as he navigates dangerous situations. It may also delve deeper into his personal backstory and explore the consequences of his past actions.

What would the cast of Extraction 3 look like?

The cast of Extraction 3 would likely include Chris Hemsworth reprising his role as Tyler Rake, the skilled black ops mercenary. The actor's charismatic portrayal of the character has been a key factor in the success of the films.

In addition to Hemsworth, it is possible that other cast members from the previous installments may return for the next one. Golshifteh Farahani, who played Nik Khan, an ally to Tyler Rake in Extraction 2, could potentially reprise her role.

It is worth noting that the franchise has attracted notable actors in the past, such as Idris Elba and Olga Kurylenko in Extraction 2. Therefore, there is a possibility of prominent actors joining the cast of Extraction 3 to bring their own flair to the characters and enhance the overall ensemble.

About the Extraction series, in brief

Extraction is based on the graphic novel, Ciudad, written by Ande Parks and Joe Russo; the latter has served as the screenwriter for both parts of the franchise. The first film premiered in April 2020 and became Netflix's most-watched original film at the time, with 99 million households streaming it within the first four weeks. It reportedly ranked as the fourth most-watched streaming film of 2020.

The strong reception of the recently-released second installment suggests that the franchise has the potential for even more sequels. If the success continues, Extraction could become one of Netflix's longest-running franchises.

Poll : 0 votes