Extraction 2 cast list: Who are the new actors joining Chris Hemsworth's action film?

It's been nearly three years since Tyler Rake, played by Chris Hemsworth, made a name for himself as a ruthless mercenary in Extraction. The popular Hollywood star is now gearing up to reprise his role in the highly anticipated sequel of the film. After surviving the dangerous events of the first film, Rake finds himself embarking on a new mission, nursing his wounds as he fights to free the family of a Georgian gangster from prison.

After the success of the first film, fans have eagerly been awaiting the release of Extraction 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the thrilling action movie. Starring Hemsworth as the deadly mercenary Tyler Rake, the film promises to deliver another round of intense cinematic carnage.

This time, Rake will face a new set of challenges in colder climates, with numerous henchmen standing in his way. Penned by Joe Russo, co-director of The Gray Man, and directed by Extraction veteran Sam Hargrave, this will be Tyler Rake's most daring mission to date.

Here's a list of the new actors set to star in the upcoming film.

Extraction 2 new cast members include Daniel Bernhardt and more

1) Daniel Bernhardt as Konstantine

Daniel Bernhardt, a Swiss-born martial artist is one of the several new additions to Extraction 2. The actor is all set to showcase his skills in the much-awaited title and will be seen playing the role of Konstantine, one of Zurab's (played by Tornike Gogrichiani) associates.

Bernhardt has appeared in numerous action-packed films, including The Matrix Reloaded, John Wick, and Atomic Blonde, and fans can't wait to see him in action in Extraction 2.

2) Olga Kurylenko as Maya

Olga Kurylenko, known for her roles in action films such as Hitman and Quantum of Solace, will join the cast as Mia, one of Tyler Rake's allies. Kurylenko is well-known for her roles in action films and won the hearts of fans with her work in Atomic Blonde and The Matrix Reloaded.

She will soon be seen reprising her role of Taskmaster from Black Widow in Thunderbolts.

3) Tornike Gogrichiani as Zurab

Tornike Gogrichiani is set to play the role of Zurab, who is described as a ruthless Georgian gangster. The actor will be sure to bring a unique depth to his portrayal of Zurab, a character driven by revenge. Tornike Gogrichiani will be one of the main antagonists of the film and fans can't wait to see how his story unfolds.

Gogrichiani is a multi-talented individual, having worked in various creative fields, including stage acting and filmmaking. He is popularly known for his work in films such as Lumina and Neighbors.

4) Tinatin Dalakishvili as Ketevan

Tinatin Dalakishvili will be seen playing the role of Ketevan, the target of Rake's latest extraction mission. She will be seen attempting to flee from a prison, where she is held against her will. Her character will portray immense strength and resilience.

Dalakishvili, a Georgian actor and model, has been working in the industry since a young age. She has starred in films such as Hostages and Medeya.

Cast members returning to Extraction 2

Golshifteh Farahani will be seen returning alongside Chris Hemsworth as Nik Khan, one of Rake's closest confidants. Together, they will form a chosen family that supports each other through their shared pain.

Adam Bessa will also reprise his role as Yaz Khan, Nik's brother and Rake's ally. Growing up in poverty, Yaz will rise to prominence in the weapons industry, and his newfound wealth will allow him to indulge in a lavish lifestyle while participating in dangerous underground missions worldwide.

With a blend of familiar faces and fresh talent, the film promises to deliver another thrilling experience for fans of the original Extraction, when it begins streaming on Netflix on June 16.

