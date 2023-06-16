Extraction 2 on Netflix review: Tyler Rake is back and is nastier than ever 

The wait for fans of Chris Hemsworth and his action is finally over as the much-anticipated Extraction 2 is out on Netflix from today. This film is way more brutal, intense, suspenseful, and action-packed than its predecessor. While a few might argue that the ending of the first movie was a catastrophe, this new film did a great job rectifying its mistakes.

Extraction 2 sees Chris Hemsworth's Tyler Rake help his family. Even though he is divorced, the man has honor and doesn't think twice before extending a helping hand to his ex in-laws. Apart from Hemsworth, the film also stars Golshifteh Farahan, Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Tinatin Dalakishvili, and several others.

The official synopsis for Extraction 2 reads as:

"Back from the brink of death, highly skilled commando Tyler Rake takes on another dangerous mission: saving the imprisoned family of a ruthless gangster."

Extraction 2 on Netflix review: Is it mandatory to watch the first film to understand its sequel?

First things first, the answer to the above question is no. You are not required to watch 2020's Extraction because it's a completely unrelated film.

While the creators have stuck to the same blueprint of rescuing children from under the nose of deadly gangsters as its plotline, the story of the new film is completely different. Tyler Rake traveled to Bangladesh to rescue an Indian lad from a dangerous criminal in the first film. Meanwhile, in Extraction 2, he helps his ex-wife's sister Ketevan retrieve her children from her gangster husband, Davit Radiani.

Tyler Rake's story in the previous film didn't end on the highest of notes as he was last seen taking a bullet and falling into a river in Bangladesh. While his mission was successful, nobody knew if he had made it out alive. With the existence of this film, it is obvious that this crazy strong human being is not just alive but also ready for another dangerous mission.

The film did a pleasant job of showcasing Rake's rehabilitation and recovery process. A man does take time to get back to a 100% after taking a hit that hard. But what's more impressive is his return to action. There was not a single moment where Hemsworth's character looked feeble as every time he picked up a weapon, he was a grim reaper for gangsters and goons. When you watch the film you will realize that the real bad guy was not Davit Radiani but in fact his brother, Zurab.

Cinephilias aren't oblivious to the fact that when either of the Russo brothers is involved in a film, it's going to overflow with over-the-top action sequences and mind-numbing special effects. Extraction 2 wasn't any different. Written by Joe Russo, this film has several scenes that will make the audience go wow, especially the ones where Hemsworth is gearing a gun.

Special attention has to be given to its cinematography and camerawork as something this stunning was not at all expected. The film has one particular sequence where there are no cuts and Hemsworth is seen neutralizing the bad guys with ease. This was not just amazing to watch but also makes you wonder about the endless possibilities if Extraction 3 is made.

Some parts of the film felt slightly stretched but the overall story was meaningful and fulfilling. The casting was perfect and as expected, Chris Hemsworth took the majority of the limelight. Extraction 2 is a brilliant sequel to a great film and a third installment will be welcomed with open arms by its loyal followers.

Poll : 0 votes