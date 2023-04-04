''Back from the dead'': Twitter thrilled as Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in new Extraction 2 trailer

The latest trailer for Extraction 2 has just confirmed that Chris Hemsworth, the actor best known for his role as Asgard and Earth's mightiest superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will return to play the role of Tyler Rake, the mercenary who apparently died at the end of the first film.

The second film has been directed by Sam Hargrave with a screenplay by Joe Russo, the man behind many ambitious Marvel projects, including Captain America: Civil War.

The release of the trailer, which features Chris Hemsworth in some great high-octane drama, was just perfect for fans who quickly took to social media to generate hype for the film ahead of its release on June 16, 2023.

While the first movie was not considered a great critical success during its initial release on Netflix, it slowly drew praise from action fans across the world, becoming one of the leading films to be released on the streaming giant that year.

Meanwhile, Extraction 2 has already drawn a lot of positive praise from viewers across the world with its recent trailer.

Fans react to Extraction 2 trailer and the return of Chris Hemsworth

Hemsworth deservingly became one of the most popular actors on the planet after playing Thor in four stand-alone movies as well as in the Avengers series. After the previous Avengers ended, Hemsworth received more fame from Extraction, which saw the brilliant actor take on the role of a hardened mercenary surviving some gut-wrenching conditions.

The new film seems to indicate that it will double up on action and drama as Tyler Rake is faced with even bigger challenges this time around. The impressive trailer was enough for fans to begin a proper discussion in the social media sphere.

James @JamesEdward00 Netflix @netflix You only get one shot at a second chance.



Chris Hemsworth returns in Extraction 2, premiering June 16! You only get one shot at a second chance. Chris Hemsworth returns in Extraction 2, premiering June 16! https://t.co/2uloKZ2gSM I'm so exctied #Extraction2 w/ bigger set pieces than the (excellent) first film, & I bet it has more heart than John Wick 4. Pumped to see Chris Hemsworth's Tyler Rake back from the dead to swap Indian city streets for snowy, cold Eastern Europe against a Georgian mob boss! twitter.com/netflix/status… I'm so exctied #Extraction2 w/ bigger set pieces than the (excellent) first film, & I bet it has more heart than John Wick 4. Pumped to see Chris Hemsworth's Tyler Rake back from the dead to swap Indian city streets for snowy, cold Eastern Europe against a Georgian mob boss! twitter.com/netflix/status…

As netizens have noted, this kind of positive fanfare is always very encouraging for upcoming films as it may lead to the film reaching greater heights upon its release later this year.

Rony Patra @ronypatra



, Sam Hargrave's followup to his 2020 action-thriller, stars Chris Hemsworth,



Premieres on

Left for dead in Bangladesh, Tyler Rake returns for a fresh challenge... #Extraction2 , Sam Hargrave's followup to his 2020 action-thriller, stars Chris Hemsworth, @Golshifteh , Adam Bessa and Olga Kurylenko.Premieres on @NetflixIndia , June 16. Left for dead in Bangladesh, Tyler Rake returns for a fresh challenge...#Extraction2, Sam Hargrave's followup to his 2020 action-thriller, stars Chris Hemsworth, @Golshifteh, Adam Bessa and Olga Kurylenko.Premieres on @NetflixIndia, June 16.https://t.co/RXHzlgoYpj

AquaBlake @BlakeSalcedo

#TylerRakeLives #Extraction2 HE'S BACK! Tyler Rake is back from the dead! Extraction 2 comes out on June 16, only on Netflix! HE'S BACK! Tyler Rake is back from the dead! Extraction 2 comes out on June 16, only on Netflix!#TylerRakeLives #Extraction2 https://t.co/yGRINUpYk2

Md Nasim @MdNasim5454 @chrishemsworth , I want to watch it on big screen, it won't be fun on small screen. @netflix Bro, someone release this movie in theaters please, I want to watch it on big screen, it won't be fun on small screen. @chrishemsworth @netflix Bro, someone release this movie in theaters please 😕 , I want to watch it on big screen, it won't be fun on small screen. 💥💥

The second film will continue the story from where the first one ended but will be vastly different, according to screenwriter Joe Russo, who revealed this in an interview with Collider last year. He said:

"It's great. It's very different from 'Extraction 1', which we like. It's its own movie in that regard. It has a different color schematic. It's set in a different part of the world. It has a different pace, a different tone than the first one....And that, to us, is an interesting way to approach serializing a story, is that it's more surprising and unexpected, and you're not going to get the exact same movie that you got the last time out."

Hopefully, all this hype will be awarded with a great run with Tyler Rake and co. in Extraction 2.

Poll : 0 votes