5 top Chris Hemsworth movies outside of MCU 

Marvel fans around the world know Chris Hemsworth as the mighty Thor. While playing the God of Thunder in MCU has helped catapult the talented actor into worldwide fame and success, it is not the only memorable role that the actor has played over the course of his vibrant acting career.

In fact, very soon, Chris Hemsworth will be reprising his role as Tyler Rake in Extraction 2. Scheduled to release on June 16, 2023, it is the sequel to Extraction (2020). This installment follows Tyler and his team as they embark on another difficult mission that involves the imprisoned family of a gangster.

From the trailer, it is evident that the upcoming movie will deliver on both suspense and action, something that fans of Chris Hemsworth will definitely be looking forward to. Like Tyler Rake, the actor has played a few other memorable roles as well, which showcase his versatility and acting prowess.

5 entertaining Chris Hemsworth movies that fans should watch before the release of Extraction 2

1) The Cabin in the Woods (2011)

The story revolves around five friends who travel down to a remote cabin in the woods to party and have fun, but what is supposed to be the "best weekend" of their teenage lives soon turns into a nightmare. It stars Chris Hemsworth along with Kristen Connolly, Fran Kranz, Anna Hutchison, and other notable actors in supporting roles.

Horror movie fans are well-acquainted with the concept of people going to remote places to get away from it all, only to get mixed up in something dangerous and evil. However, the best thing about this movie is that it isn't exactly what it appears to be. The audience may make their assumptions, but there are plenty of twists and turns to keep the mystery alive.

2) Snow White and the Huntsman (2012)

Most readers are likely to be well-acquainted with the fairy tale about Snow White. The 2012 movie, Snow White and the Huntsman, is based on the same story. The plot is focussed on Snow White, a princess destined for great things, whose step-mother, the evil queen, wants her dead. When the princess escapes into the Dark Forest, the queen hires a Huntsman to capture her, but he ends up becoming her protector instead.

It is always interesting to see an old fairy tale transform into a cinematic masterpiece that is able to capture the attention of the audience. Chris Hemsworth does a great job of playing the role of Eric the Huntsman, but one more performance that is worth looking out for is by Charlize Theron, who is perfectly terrifying and intimidating as Queen Ravenna.

3) Rush (2013)

In this biographical sports film, Chris Hemsworth plays the role of the well-known British racecar driver, James Hunt. The main focus is on the rivalry between Hunt and Niki Lauda, an Austrian Formula One driver. Even though they raced to beat the other, they also helped each other surpass their limits and reach their true potential.

Rush is a wonderful watch for those who have a passion for racing. Shot beautifully, viewers can enjoy the thrills of high-speed racing in the movie. In fact, even viewers who aren't fans of race cars will be able to relate to the dedicated drivers and how they were willing to risk their lives to pursue their passion.

4) Bad Times at El Royale (2018)

If you enjoy mysteries where nothing is as it seems, then Bad Times at El Royale is the perfect choice for you. The events in the movie takes place at El Royale, a deserted hotel that once used to be popular. Seven strangers from different walks of life end up at the hotel due to different circumstances, but when their secrets begin to unravel, things start to get dangerous.

Chris Hemsworth usually plays the role of the good guy on screen, but this movie sees him take a different route. He dons the role of a dominating cult leader who wants to take back what he deems his own. Great acting and surprising twists and turns make this movie an exciting watch.

5) Extraction (2020)

Even though Chris Hemsworth is not the first name that pop ups when it comes to action stars, over time, he has proved that he has what it takes to lead an action movie and make it look good. Especially in Extraction, he showcases some slick moves as Tyler Rake, who risks his life to save Ovi Mahajan, the son of a drug lord, who has been kidnapped.

If you are looking for a Chris Hemsworth movie that is jam-packed with high-intensity action scenes along with an intriguing narrative, then this one is for you.

Chris Hemsworth will always be known for his role as Thor, but that is not the only performance that has led him to success. The actor has proven through multiple projects that he has the capability to bring any character alive on screen. Fans hope that Chris Hemsworth will continue to experiment with different roles in the future as well.

