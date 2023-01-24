Ant-Man 3 may not topple Thor 4 opening day box office number

Ant-Man 3, titled Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the highly awaited 31st movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is all set to hit theaters in the U.S. on February 17, 2023. According to a recent report by Box Office Pro, the upcoming movie is expected to domestically earn approximately between $96 million to $131 million in its opening weekend.

The data regarding the opening numbers of Ant-Man 3, given by Box Office Pro, indicates that the movie may fall short of the numbers raked in by MCU's Thor: Love and Thunder, which domestically earned $144 million in its opening weekend.

However, the expected number for Ant-Man 3, is quite promising compared to the previous two movies in the series. 2015's Ant-Man earned $57.2 million, and 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp earned $75.8 million domestically in their opening weekends.

However, in comparison to the opening weekend's domestic earnings by 2022's two other massive MCU movies - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ($181 million) and Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness ($185 million), Ant-Man 3's opening numbers are quite low.

Without further ado, let's dive right in and learn all about Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, ahead of its theatrical release.

Everything we know about Ant-Man 3: Cast, what to expect, and more

Gleaned from the titular Marvel Comics characters, the brand new movie is going to begin the era of MCU's Phase 5, after Phase 4 concluded with 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Jeff Loveness has served as the writer of the movie, while Peyton Reed, who has directed the previous Ant-Man movies, has served as the director for the upcoming one as well. Stephen Broussard and Kevin Feige are the producers of the movie.

A very brief description of the movie, given by Marvel Entertainment, reads:

"This February, enter the Quantum Realm. Witness the beginning of a new dynasty."

The events of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are set to take place after 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

The film will showcase Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne's accidental journey into the Quantum Realm. They will be accompanied by Hope's parents, Janet van Dyne and Hank Pym, as well as Cassie Lang, who is Scott’s daughter. The journey will lead them to embark on an adventure that will pit them against Kang the Conqueror.

The movie's new trailer was dropped by Marvel Entertainment on January 10, 2023, on YouTube. Since then, it has created quite the buzz among MCU fans.

By the looks of the official trailer, it is quite evident that the superhero movie is bound to take fans on an electrifying, action-packed, and highly stimulating rollercoaster journey into the world of Quantum. It will be quite intriguing to see where the characters end up at the end of the movie.

Who are on the cast list for Ant-Man 3?

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly will be seen reprising their lead roles as Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Hope van Dyne/Wasp, respectively.

Apart from Rudd and Lilly, the MCU Phase 5 movie's cast list includes Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne, William Jackson Harper as Quaz, David Dastmalchian as Veb, Bill Murray as Lord Krylar, Katy O'Brian as Jentorra, and a few others.

Don't forget to watch Ant-Man 3, which will arrive in theaters on February 17, 2023, in the United States.

