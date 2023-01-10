Ant-Man 3 trailer hints at the imminent death of a major character

The second official trailer for Ant-Man 3 or Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has been making its waves on the internet, leaving fans both excited and with a lot of questions ranging from Kang's role in the film and history with Janet van Dyne to how Scott Lang's relationship and dynamic with Cassie Lang will be depicted.

Ant-Man 3 will mark the start of Phase Five of the MCU. It will also usher in Kang the Conqueror's introduction. Kang is poised to be the major overarching villain of the Multiverse Saga, and as such, the film holds the responsibility of depicting him as an extreme and grave threat in the best way possible.

However, one noticeable detail in the trailer caught fans' attention - the impending death of a major character, specifically, Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man.

Ant-Man 3 teases Scott Lang's demise?

Rumors of Scott Lang's potential death in Ant-Man 3 surfaced when a crew member's T-shirt from the film hit the internet. The T-shirt featured an image of Ant-Man's broken helmet, signifying how Kang will pose a huge threat and how Scott may lose his life in the battle.

After watching the trailer for Ant-Man 3, fans became worried and frightened about Scott Lang's fate. The final moments of the breathtaking trailer showed Kang mocking a beaten but frightened Scott Lang about his inability to fight him and proceeding to beat him within an inch of his life, in particular, shattering his helmet.

While this moment in the Ant-Man 3 trailer frightened fans, Lang delivered two ominous moments which left fans on the edge of their seats. One where he retorts at Kang's taunting and says:

"It don't have to win, we both just have to lose."

The other is when he apologizes to his daughter, Cassie, who is in pain due to the tone of his voice.

"I'm sorry, Cassie."

Many fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to the striking moments and what they believe will be Scott Lang's death in various ways:

Ant-Man 3 might be the first time Marvel will make the bold move to kill off the main character of the franchise, Scott Lang (Ant-Man), and pass the mantle down to another character, Cassie Lang, his daughter, who is poised to don a superhero suit like her father in the film and become Stature, a moniker she takes on after becoming a superhero and a member of the Young Avengers.

In the comics, the Young Avengers team consists of Kate Bishop, Elijah Bradley (Patriot), Billy (Wiccan) and Tommy Maximoff (Speed), Stature, and Hulkling. So far, the MCU has introduced at least four to five members in subtle ways through projects like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Hawkeye.

However, this would certainly anger some fans who expressed their distaste for what the MCU is becoming, "M-SHE-U," where female versions replace the main male characters after the latter either dies or is dumbed down.

However, Marvel could choose not to kill Scott Lang in Ant-Man 3 and use the trailer as a misdirection to surprise audiences when the film comes out, and they kill some other character.

Other characters who could die

Besides Scott, other possible characters who could die in Ant-Man 3 are his partner Hope van Dyne (Wasp), Janet van Dyne, and, even more likely, Hank Pym, the original Ant-Man.

Hope van Dyne's death would be a huge blow, as this might enrage Scott beyond words, making him more determined than ever to take down Kang by any means necessary. Killing off Hank Pym in Ant-Man 3 would make sense, despite the emotional chords it could strike in the audience.

Hank is just a supporting character, and so far, there is nothing left for him to do in the MCU. He has trained Scott, reunited with his wife, and has by now fully repaired his relationship with his daughter, Hope. Hank's death would devastate not only Hope and Janet to a great degree but Scott as well.

Killing off Janet van Dyne would also make sense and lead to a heartbreaking atmosphere, as Hope and Hank reunited with her quite recently, and they lost five years together after being blipped. Thus, losing Janet, possibly this time for real, would definitely affect Hope and Hank.

