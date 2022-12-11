Will Kang kill Ant-Man? New Quantumania report spoils Scott Lang’s fate

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the next MCU movie in line. But with Kang coming in as its big villain, people are worried about Scott Lang. The one question that's prevalent on the internet is, “Will Kang kill Ant-Man?”

Kang the conqueror is arguably the biggest MCU villain so far. So, what is someone like Ant-Man expected to do against him? He can’t even deploy the old “Thanus” theory as Kang’s full body armor would prevent all his body cavities. So, Scott won't be able to shrink and enter his body. Instead, promotional material has suggested that Ant-Man will really struggle against Kang.

Will Ant-Man survive Quantumania?

Thor and Captain America have shown that a third installment usually doesn’t mean the end of a franchise. However, it could still mean the end of a great journey for Scott Lang. He is about to face the greatest villain of all time. Kang is someone who has already killed so many Avengers in the multiverse. So, will Kang kill Ant-Man too?

This broken helmet tease from the promos hints that things may not bode well for Scott. It makes us feel very scared for him. But reportedly, a new update involving two MCU regulars has suggested that Scott Lang is expected to survive in Quantumania and return in the upcoming Avengers movies.

The Hollywood Reporter’s recent report talked about the 100 most powerful women in the movie-making business. The names on their list included showbiz lawyer Deborah Klein, who represents both Paul Rudd and Samuel L. Jackson. Mentioning both these MCU actors, the publication further claimed that Rudd will continue his MCU tenure with "more Ant-Man and Avengers" movies.

It mentioned:

"Klein’s ever-prolific client Samuel L. Jackson continues his Marvel run with Secret Invasion and The Marvels, as does Paul Rudd with more Ant-Man and Avengers."

So, one could easily make out that the report was obviously talking about Quantumania and the next two Avengers outings, The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. Hence, it can be concluded that Scott Lang will not die in his next outing.

However, considering the secrecy around MCU projects, it is also possible that THR’s report just presumed that Paul Rudd's Scott Lang would continue in the Avengers movies, just as other heroes would.

Who will die in Quantumania?

Scott Lang has achieved quite a bit in the MCU already. He is currently at a stage where he is very satisfied with what he has achieved. So maybe he could end his journey with a huge sacrifice in Quantumania. His death would come as a gut punch to everyone. It will add a huge amount of emotional weight to the film.

However, it could also be argued that having fought Kang before, he will be crucial for The Kang Dynasty. He just came back into his daughter’s life. So, he ought to spend some time with her. Hence, there’s a major chance that Scott will not perish in 2023. In that case, the emotional weight could come from Hank Pym’s death.

None of the MCU's solo movies have killed off their main leads so far. It is also important to note that no one significant has really perished in an Ant-Man movie yet. Marvel may want to change that with Hank Pym. Like Scott Lang, Hank Pym has also achieved plenty. So, it would make more sense for Pym to leave than Lang.

Michael Douglas has done enough in the franchise, and fans may have to be ready to bid farewell to his character. Meanwhile, Scott Lang could add "emotional weight" by dying in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or Avengers: Secret Wars.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit the screens on February 17, 2023.

