Ant-Man 3 tickets release date: When do bookings start for the movie?

Two trailers for Ant-Man 3 have been dropped online, revealing what fans can expect from the upcoming film.

Both the trailers revealed that Scott Lang (Ant-Man), Hope van Dyne (Wasp), and the rest of the Ant-Man family will explore the Quantum Realm, where they will come face-to-face with Kang the Conqueror. Kang is poised to be the overarching antagonist of the Multiverse Saga and as such, the film holds the added responsibility of depicting him as an extremely powerful threat in the best way possible.

With the film set to release on February 17, 2023, fans are excited to get their hands on tickets in mid-January.

Ant-Man 3: When do tickets go on sale?

As Ant-Man 3 is gearing up for its worldwide release on February 17, 2023, fans can expect the tickets to go on sale around mid-January, starting from January 16 or 17 at the earliest.

Individuals who intend to book seats for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in advance need not worry, as Marvel Studios will eventually reveal a specific date in the coming days or weeks. This will be accompanied by Marvel's signature move of releasing over 100 TV spots and reels to promote the highly anticipated film.

This has been the case for many Marvel films, including Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Fans can get tickets for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in the following theaters in the United States, United Kingdom, and India:

United States:

AMC Theaters Fandango Atom Tickets Cinemark MovieTickets.com

United Kingdom

Cineworld Odeon Empire Vue Showcase The Everyman Picturehouse

India

Maison PVR Carnival Cinemas Cinepolis Fun Cinemas Inox Cinemas PVR/SPI Cinemas

Ant-Man 3 will revolve around Scott Lang and his daughter Cassie

Ant-Man 3 will revolve around a father-daughter duo, Scott Lang (Ant-Man), and his daughter Cassie Lang, who will don a superhero suit similar to her father in the film. The movie will see Scott, Cassie, Hope van Dyne (Wasp), and her parents Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne after Cassie accidentally brings them there via a transmitting device she created which becomes unstable.

In the Quantum Realm, Scott and the gang will encounter time-traveling warlord Kang the Conqueror, an alternate timeline variant of Loki's He Who Remains. Kang offers Scott the chance to get back the time he lost with Cassie thanks to being in prison and the blip in exchange for Scott helping the warlord by stealing some items for him from the past.

The official synopsis of Ant-Man 3 reads:

"Super Hero partners Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and The Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible."

The returning cast of Ant-Man 3 includes:

Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man

Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne/Wasp

Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne

Michael Douglas as Hank Pym

Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, an FBI officer

Gregg Turkington as Dale, a Baskin Robbins employee

The new cast are:

Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, replacing Emma Fuhrmann and Abby Ryder Fortson, who played the character in Avengers: Endgame and previous Ant-Man films respectively.

Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror

David Dastmalchian as Veb, after previously portraying Kurt in previous Ant-Man films.

William Jackson Harper as Quaz

Katy O' Brian as Jentorra, a leader of nomadic warriors seeking to expel Kang from the Quantum Realm.

Bill Murray as Krylar, the leader of the Axia community in the Quantum Realm.

Additionally, Corey Stoll, who played Darren Cross aka Yellowjacket in the first Ant-Man film, is reported to be playing MODOK.

