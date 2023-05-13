What did Megyn Kelly say about Charlize Theron? Drag queen drama explained as picture of actress' eldest child comes under fire online

The Old Guard actress Charlize Theron's recent comments in favor of drag queens haven't sat well with former Fox News host Megyn Kelly. Appearing on Drag Isn't Dangerous telethon on Sunday, May 7, 2023, Theron showcased her support for the drag queen community. Lambasting the critics of the community, who accuse the drag queens of s*xualizing the kids with their exposure to them, Charlize Theron declared:
"We love you queens. We’re in your corner and we’ve got you, and I will f**k anybody up who is, like, trying to f**k with anything with you guys. It's really ... in all seriousness there are so many things that are hurting and really, killing our kids right, and we all know what I’m talking about right now."
As the "f**k anybody up" remark from Atom Blond actress was seemingly rhetorical, it still has sparked a lot of online backlashes, including a response from Megyn Kelly. The well-known talk-show host and podcaster, known for her conservative stance, hit back at Theron during her SiriusXM show on Friday, May 12, by saying:
"Okay, so why doesn’t Charlize Theron come and f–k me up? Because I’m 100% against her on this."
"There are drag queen shows out there right now that are deeply disturbing" - Megyn Kelly hits back at Charlize Theron for her recent remarks
Megyn Kelly, who has coincidentally been portrayed on the silver screen by Charlize Theron in Bombshell, expressed her disagreement with the actress' support of the drag queen community. Pointing out the exposure of the drag queen shows, Kelly said:
"Yes, there are fun drag queen shows. I've been to them. When we lived in Chicago I went to one and it was super fun. It was all adults. But there are drag queen shows out there right now that are deeply disturbing, and they are happening in front of young children."
During the Friday episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, the host asked the actress to understand the situation, which might also "include absolutely the grooming of young children." As she criticized Theron for supporting drag queens, she also mentioned the actress' eldest child, who transitioned from a male to a female.
Referencing Theron being a mother of a trans kid, Kelly suggested that Theron should be against any such exposure to children. Kelly then went on to talk more about the issue with detailed reporting.
"How Charlize Theron dresses her son" - Trolls target actress and her eldest child after her remark at the pro-drag queen telethon
As Megyn Kelly targeted Charlize Theron for her stance, conservatives also tried to criticize the Academy Award winner. Many tweeted about Theron and her eldest child, a transgender girl.
Here are some of the tweets targeting the North Country actress:
The 47-year-old actress received some support from her admirers on the internet, who defended the star for her comments,
For those unaware, in a 2019 interview with The Daily Mail, Theron revealed that she has been raising her eldest child Jackson as a girl. She claimed that her first adoptive daughter was born a male but transitioned to a girl, reportedly when she was seven years- old. The Fast X star also revealed that she didn't know about Jackson's gender until she was three.