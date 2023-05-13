What did Megyn Kelly say about Charlize Theron? Drag queen drama explained as picture of actress' eldest child comes under fire online

The Old Guard actress Charlize Theron's recent comments in favor of drag queens haven't sat well with former Fox News host Megyn Kelly. Appearing on Drag Isn't Dangerous telethon on Sunday, May 7, 2023, Theron showcased her support for the drag queen community. Lambasting the critics of the community, who accuse the drag queens of s*xualizing the kids with their exposure to them, Charlize Theron declared:

"We love you queens. We’re in your corner and we’ve got you, and I will f**k anybody up who is, like, trying to f**k with anything with you guys. It's really ... in all seriousness there are so many things that are hurting and really, killing our kids right, and we all know what I’m talking about right now."

As the "f**k anybody up" remark from Atom Blond actress was seemingly rhetorical, it still has sparked a lot of online backlashes, including a response from Megyn Kelly. The well-known talk-show host and podcaster, known for her conservative stance, hit back at Theron during her SiriusXM show on Friday, May 12, by saying:

"Okay, so why doesn’t Charlize Theron come and f–k me up? Because I’m 100% against her on this."

"There are drag queen shows out there right now that are deeply disturbing" - Megyn Kelly hits back at Charlize Theron for her recent remarks

Charlize Theron was nominated at Academy Awards for portraying Megyn Kelly in the 2019 film Bombshell (Image via Lionsgate Movies)

Megyn Kelly, who has coincidentally been portrayed on the silver screen by Charlize Theron in Bombshell, expressed her disagreement with the actress' support of the drag queen community. Pointing out the exposure of the drag queen shows, Kelly said:

"Yes, there are fun drag queen shows. I've been to them. When we lived in Chicago I went to one and it was super fun. It was all adults. But there are drag queen shows out there right now that are deeply disturbing, and they are happening in front of young children."

During the Friday episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, the host asked the actress to understand the situation, which might also "include absolutely the grooming of young children." As she criticized Theron for supporting drag queens, she also mentioned the actress' eldest child, who transitioned from a male to a female.

Referencing Theron being a mother of a trans kid, Kelly suggested that Theron should be against any such exposure to children. Kelly then went on to talk more about the issue with detailed reporting.

"How Charlize Theron dresses her son" - Trolls target actress and her eldest child after her remark at the pro-drag queen telethon

As Megyn Kelly targeted Charlize Theron for her stance, conservatives also tried to criticize the Academy Award winner. Many tweeted about Theron and her eldest child, a transgender girl.

Here are some of the tweets targeting the North Country actress:

Casper Anthony @NYCASPERFLA 🏻 dresses her son, this is another one problem United States we have people like this that people look up to enjoy doing everything wrong and left How Charlize Theron🏻 dresses her son, this is another one problem United States we have people like this that people look up to enjoy doing everything wrong and left How Charlize Theron 👈🏻 dresses her son, this is another one problem United States we have people like this that people look up to enjoy doing everything wrong and left https://t.co/no0BXNQsNC

Z🐻‍❄️ @apintodealmeida Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis @DrLoupis How Charlize Theron dresses her son.. How Charlize Theron dresses her son.. https://t.co/8pchGFacVU the adoption of children is a very serious, it requires a lot of responsibility, children can't be handed over to people like Charlize Theron, she turned a young child into a trans person because she wasn't prepared to heal her son's insecurity when adopted a litle baby girl twitter.com/DrLoupis/statu… the adoption of children is a very serious, it requires a lot of responsibility, children can't be handed over to people like Charlize Theron, she turned a young child into a trans person because she wasn't prepared to heal her son's insecurity when adopted a litle baby girl twitter.com/DrLoupis/statu…

TruthInBytes @HipIsEdo @ShauneBerg @CharlizeAfrica



Charlize Theron- @megynkelly Megyn Kelly- Took her children out of 'hard-left' private school because her son, 8, was subjected to a 'three week trans-education experiment' and her kindergartner had to write essay on problems with the Cleveland Indians' mascotCharlize Theron- @ShauneBerg @CharlizeAfrica @megynkelly Megyn Kelly- Took her children out of 'hard-left' private school because her son, 8, was subjected to a 'three week trans-education experiment' and her kindergartner had to write essay on problems with the Cleveland Indians' mascot Charlize Theron- https://t.co/RmReX4OrAG

Ronald Smith @BLRVenus How Charlize Theron dresses her catalogue bought son. They adopted black kids from other countries before they found out dogs were cheaper and easier to carry around in a purse and have put to sleep when you get tired of them. How Charlize Theron dresses her catalogue bought son. They adopted black kids from other countries before they found out dogs were cheaper and easier to carry around in a purse and have put to sleep when you get tired of them. https://t.co/1NOCt9d8Vb

Falcon @FALCON_VIII Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis @DrLoupis How Charlize Theron dresses her son.. How Charlize Theron dresses her son.. https://t.co/8pchGFacVU So in case anyone didn't know, Charlize Theron is a man hating radical Feminist, and look at what she's doing to her son! Transgenderism is Third Wave Feminism. They hate masculinity so much that these sick twisted evil women would turn their boys into girls. twitter.com/DrLoupis/statu… So in case anyone didn't know, Charlize Theron is a man hating radical Feminist, and look at what she's doing to her son! Transgenderism is Third Wave Feminism. They hate masculinity so much that these sick twisted evil women would turn their boys into girls. twitter.com/DrLoupis/statu…

spockuhura @spockuhuraxx @DrLoupis In Charlize Theron´s case her son claimed to be a girl after she brought a baby girl home. Any sane person would recognise that the trauma of abandonment& a fear of being replaced is what made the little boy insecure. Instead of getting him a child psychologist she transed him. @DrLoupis In Charlize Theron´s case her son claimed to be a girl after she brought a baby girl home. Any sane person would recognise that the trauma of abandonment& a fear of being replaced is what made the little boy insecure. Instead of getting him a child psychologist she transed him.

TheMakeupPatriot @divadollnik_e The fact that Charlize Theron transitioned her son at age 3 is disturbing!! I feel so bad for his birth mother. Disgraceful. Child abuse. The fact that Charlize Theron transitioned her son at age 3 is disturbing!! I feel so bad for his birth mother. Disgraceful. Child abuse.

The 47-year-old actress received some support from her admirers on the internet, who defended the star for her comments,

Raq @EternallyRaQuEl Charlize Theron is a better Megyn Kelly than Megyn Kelly. Charlize Theron is a better Megyn Kelly than Megyn Kelly. https://t.co/COYGdQrwRD

Mmekwa MrTV @mrtv_mmekwa So Megyn Kelly is challenging Charlize Theron... Does she know Charlize is from Benoni



Charlize is gonna f*ck the Barbie Up... So Megyn Kelly is challenging Charlize Theron... Does she know Charlize is from BenoniCharlize is gonna f*ck the Barbie Up... https://t.co/GrMwOSsUO6

Yuppers McGrew @YuppersM @DrLoupis That looks more like "how Charlize Theron's son likes to dress"... Hey "doctor" get your head out of the gutter and stop telling people how to live their lives... they aren't harming anyone, so kindly fuk off @DrLoupis That looks more like "how Charlize Theron's son likes to dress"... Hey "doctor" get your head out of the gutter and stop telling people how to live their lives... they aren't harming anyone, so kindly fuk off

Jody Hamilton @fromthebunkerjr Charlize Theron is allowing her "son" to wear a dress. People are freaking out. When I was 4, I had super short hair and wore jeans and sweatshirts all the time. I was called a boy and got very upset, I knew I was a girl. Her child knows what gender she is, just like I did. Charlize Theron is allowing her "son" to wear a dress. People are freaking out. When I was 4, I had super short hair and wore jeans and sweatshirts all the time. I was called a boy and got very upset, I knew I was a girl. Her child knows what gender she is, just like I did.

@ [email protected] @Imani_Barbarin



Money’s on her. Ron Filipkowski @RonFilipkowski Megyn Kelly challenges Charlize Theron to a fight over her position on Drag Queens: “So why doesn’t Charlize Theron come and f*ck me up.” twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Megyn Kelly challenges Charlize Theron to a fight over her position on Drag Queens: “So why doesn’t Charlize Theron come and f*ck me up.” twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Dkb09czqlf Charlize Theron is a classically trained ballerina who is combat trained due to all the action movies she’s been in.Money’s on her. twitter.com/ronfilipkowski… Charlize Theron is a classically trained ballerina who is combat trained due to all the action movies she’s been in. Money’s on her. twitter.com/ronfilipkowski…

For those unaware, in a 2019 interview with The Daily Mail, Theron revealed that she has been raising her eldest child Jackson as a girl. She claimed that her first adoptive daughter was born a male but transitioned to a girl, reportedly when she was seven years- old. The Fast X star also revealed that she didn't know about Jackson's gender until she was three.

