“When is it going to end”: Fans lose their minds as Vin Diesel confirms Fast X to be a trilogy

The Fast X premiere has brought a couple of intriguing news updates that have left fans wondering about the future. Firstly, Dwayne Johnson’s return was revealed in a report by The Wrap. Secondly, Vin Diesel just teased that Fast X will not have one but two sequels to end the franchise, and people can’t help but wonder when this franchise will actually come to an end.

paul. @GutiisGucci Fast X will be a trilogy!? When is it going to end Fast X will be a trilogy!? When is it going to end 💀💀💀💀

It was announced that Universal would produce three more Fast & Furious films before wrapping up the series with the tenth installment back when Furious 7 came out. But by the time F9 hit theaters, talks about Fast X being split into two parts began. Now, at the premiere of what was supposed to be the penultimate movie of the franchise, Vin Diesel talks about yet another F&F movie.

Fans react to Vin Diesel’s new revelation at Fast X premiere

T'Challa Fan @2TChalla2Stan Vin Diesel just accidentally confirmed that Fast X is going to be spilt into a trilogy. This is not what I wanted Vin Diesel just accidentally confirmed that Fast X is going to be spilt into a trilogy. This is not what I wanted https://t.co/PUe9QmTzKd

While speaking to a reporter at the world premiere of Fast X, Vin Diesel revealed Universal’s ask for Fast X to be turned into a trilogy. He said:

“I can say this, going into making this movie, the studio had asked if this could be a two-parter. And, after the studio saw this, Part 1, they said, ‘Could you make Fast X, the finale, a trilogy?’ So, umm…”

Then Michelle Rodriguez quickly added:

"It's three acts in any story."

Some fans have reacted positively to Fast X being a trilogy, and the following reactions show what they think:

joey noelle ✨ @joeynoelle lmfao vin diesel just alluded to Fast X being an ending TRILOGY to the fast saga.



i love this franchise so much lmfao vin diesel just alluded to Fast X being an ending TRILOGY to the fast saga.i love this franchise so much https://t.co/PCuBI7yVAL

L.V 🍓 Campus Ambassador of Temu 🤫 @LeilaniV417173 🏎️ Click my profile plz @2TChalla2Stan Three times the action, three times the excitement! Can't wait for Fast X trilogy, Vin Diesel always knows how to keep us on the edge of our seats🏎️ Click my profile plz @2TChalla2Stan Three times the action, three times the excitement! Can't wait for Fast X trilogy, Vin Diesel always knows how to keep us on the edge of our seats 🔥🏎️ Click my profile plz

Captain Insano @rascalfkennedy1 FAST X IS A TRILOGY, LFG!!!!!!!!!!! FAST X IS A TRILOGY, LFG!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/ImdDDhKFaU

While some fans are excited, others are confused and really want the franchise to stop. The next list shows some more transparent and sarcastic reactions to what people think about the news:

Rohail 🇵🇰 @someduudee @2TChalla2Stan Bros gonna announce a Fast X:Part 4: The Quadrilogy at the premier at the next one. @2TChalla2Stan Bros gonna announce a Fast X:Part 4: The Quadrilogy at the premier at the next one.

Ryan McCaffrey @DMC_Ryan I'm sure this is being done for purely artistic/creative reasons and not AT ALL for money... ign.com/articles/fast-… I'm sure this is being done for purely artistic/creative reasons and not AT ALL for money... ign.com/articles/fast-…

It should be noted that Vin Diesel simply hinted at Fast 12 conversations; the project hasn’t been officially announced. However, there’s a strong chance that Universal will give the green light as soon as Fast X hits theaters.

Why Universal wants Fast XII to happen

Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa (Image via Universal)

The Fast and Furious franchise has been Universal’s staple moneymaker. It has grossed over $6.6 billion over 10 movies, and people still turn up to watch it. That’s exactly why Fast X was split into two parts. Since The Fate of the Furious, the studio has always preferred to release the Jurassic World movies and the Fast and Furious movies in alternate years.

That way, both franchises ensured Billion Dollar blockbusters every year. But now that Jurassic World is on a break for the foreseeable future, Universal needs another blockbuster-producing live-action franchise to continue for the foreseeable future.

F9 did not perform as well as The Fate of the Furious, but it still delivered $726 million during the pandemic era. Now, Fast X is looking to be a much bigger outing with the likes of Jason Momoa joining the film. Hence, Universal is adamant about keeping the Fast Saga going for as long as possible.

The tenth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise hits theaters on May 19. Following that, we could expect Fast 11 in April or May 2025, and Fast 12 could follow it in the summer of 2026 or 2027.

Poll : 0 votes