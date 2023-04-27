The Witcher Season 3: 5 things to know about Henry Cavill's series

Netflix's The Witcher captured the hearts of millions of viewers worldwide when it premiered in 2019. The streaming giant recently released a teaser for the much anticipated season 3 of the series and fans cannot contain their excitement anymore.

Based on the popular book series by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, the show follows the story of Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter who navigates a world filled with political intrigue, magic, and powerful supernatural beings.

To note, many were disappointed after lead actor Henry Cavill announced that The Witcher Season 3 would be the last in which he would return as Geralt of Rivia. The star took to Instagram to announce that he was grateful for spending his time contributing towards bringing the world of The Witcher to life, but he would be passing the baton to his replacement, Liam Hemsworth (known for his role in The Hunger Games series).

The Witcher Season 3: Volume 1 is set to be released on Netflix on June 29, 2023, and Volume 2 is set to release on July 27, 2023. If you're new to the series, there are a few spoilers ahead. But if you're just looking to catch up on what's been happening, here are five things you need to know about The Witcher on Netflix:

1) Who is Geralt of Rivia?

The main character in The Witcher is Geralt of Rivia, played by Henry Cavill. Geralt is a witcher, one of the multiple others who have heightened senses, are exceptional fighters, and hunt down monster-like creatures in The Continent for coin. As the series continues, we learn more about Geralt, who has a tragic past and a determination to uphold morality in a world that frequently defies logic.

Geralt is an incredibly skilled witcher who takes down multiple strong and threatening monsters throughout the series' first and second seasons. People who are familiar with the games and books will know the connection between Geralt and Cirilla aka Ciri the princess of Cintra.

Geralt and Ciri's fates are intertwined for a reason previously unknown to him and he is tasked with the job of keeping her safe. The story of how they find each other unfolds during the first two seasons.

2) Who is Ciri?

Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon aka Ciri, played by Freya Allan, is the young princess of a region called Cintra whose destiny is entangled with that of Geralt of Rivia. Ciri is revealed to be more than just a hapless damsel in distress as the series continues. She is a rather formidable force herself.

Ciri is the granddaughter of Queen Calanthe, known as the Lioness of Cintra by her subjects. Ciri's mother, Pavetta, was the princess of Cintra who possessed unmanageable magical abilities since birth. Ciri showcases these magical abilities too and it is quite evident where she inherited them from.

Ciri is still very young in the series and is still trying to figure out her strengths and abilities while she's on the run from the antagonists because they want to use her as some kind of vessel.

3) Who is Yennefer?

Anya Chalotra plays Yennefer from Vengerberg in The Witcher series. She's a formidable sorceress who eventually becomes Grealt's ally and lover. Her story unfolds through a series of flashbacks that show her transformation from a disfigured hunchback to a potent and revered magician. Her journey is one of the most tragic and complicated in the entire series.

The narrative around Yennefer implies that she uses her beauty to trick men into gaining her trust. She is a very important character who proves the extent of her powers as the series continues. But her pursuit of power frequently comes at a price, and the effects of her decisions ripple well beyond those around her. Despite her actions, however, Yennefer is not purely villainous and cares deeply for Geralt as well as Ciri.

Overall, Yennefer is a crucial figure in The Witcher's narrative and is both captivating and intriguing. She is an enticing and relatable character due to her battles with trauma, power, and personal identity.

4) The Continent

The Witcher takes place on a fictional continent where humans, elves, dwarves, and other creatures coexist. The Continent is similar to Middle-earth in the Lord of the Rings series and Westeros in the Game of Thrones series. The Continent contains multiple regions and each of these regions is ruled by a king or queen.

The Great Sea and the Isles of Skellige are in the western part of The Continent whereas the mountains of Haakland, the mysterious realm of Zerrikania, and the Korath Desert are in its eastern part. Some of the most important locations in The Continent that appear in the series are Cintra, The Forest of Death, and the Nilfgaardian Empire.

The use of magic is widespread throughout The Continent, with many characters possessing magical abilities. This is particularly true for the sorceresses, who are among the most powerful and influential people in the world. Overall, the world of The Continent is rich and complicated, full of political enticement, fabled beasts, and characters who are larger than life.

5) The Law of Surprise and The Battle of Sodden Hill

Two of the most significant events in the series are the introduction of the Law of Surprise and the epic Battle of Sodden Hill. These two events shape the narrative of the story and connect the fates of the three central characters, Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer.

According to a custom known as the Law of Surprise, a person might demand something valuable from another without knowing precisely what it is. This tradition is important to the development of Geralt and Ciri's story. Geralt invoked The Law of Surprise to bind himself to Ciri during a banquet hosted by Queen Calanthe in the castle of Cintra.

The Battle of Sodden Hill is a monumental battle between the mages of the Northern Realms and the Nilfgaardian Empire. This battle is significant because it has far-reaching consequences for the characters and sets the stage for the events of the second season. Yennefer portrays the extent of her abilities during this legendary battle.

The Witcher Season 3 will most likely develop on the stories of the central characters of Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer. Fans will probably also get to see more of The Continent come to life with more gnarly monsters and epic fights.

After the cliffhanger at the end of The Witcher season 2, fans are anxiously waiting to see how the storyline progresses and if the writers of the series live up to the books.

