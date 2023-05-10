When will Sarah Snook’s Run Rabbit Run premiere on Netflix? Plot, trailer, and more

After her performance in the latest season of Succession became the talk of the town, Sarah Snook is all set to appear in Run Rabbit Run, an Australian psychological horror film directed by Daina Reid. While the film has already made its debut with a splash at Sundance 2023, where it premiered on January 19, 2023, it has been confirmed that this latest horror title will debut on Netflix soon.

The streaming giant confirmed this with the release of an extended trailer for Run Rabbit Run. The film comes from indie studio XYZ Films and Screen Australia. Early reviews of the film have been quite positive, and it will definitely be worth the wait for Netflix subscribers. As of now, it is not available anywhere.

best of sarah snook @bestofsnook 📸 | The official poster for Run Rabbit Run, which will premiere on Netflix June 28 📸 | The official poster for Run Rabbit Run, which will premiere on Netflix June 28 https://t.co/cukk6jgCAt

Run Rabbit Run will premiere on Netflix on June 28, 2023, at 3 am EST, which is the standard time for almost all the releases from the streaming service.

Run Rabbit Run trailer: Can people come back?

The trailer for Run Rabbit Run opens with seven-year-old Mia (Lily LaTorre) asking her mother if people can come back after they die, setting up the eerie plot that follows. The tense trailer soon jumps back to the story of Sarah's (played by Succession's Sarah Snook, ironically enough) sister, who disappeared when she was seven.

The trailer then gives glimpses of the missing/dead sister possibly returning and possessing the body of young Mia. The final third of the trailer is filled with intense scenes with a recurring motif of a rabbit, which is also the titular animal in this case.

The official synopsis for Run Rabbit Run reads:

"Sarah Snook plays a fertility doctor who believes firmly in life and death, but after noticing the strange behavior of her young daughter, must challenge her own values and confront a ghost from her past."

According to reports, the role of Sarah was originally supposed to be played by Elisabeth Moss, with whom the director had worked before. But Deadline later revealed that Snook replaced Moss due to scheduling conflicts with the shoot.

For Sarah Snook, who is exploring the angle of motherhood with her character Shiv Roy in Succession, this will be another similar experience. Hannah Kent, who worked as the screenwriter for the film, spoke about how motherhood plays a vital role in this horror story. Speaking about Sarah's character and its link to motherhood, Kent said to ScreenRant:

"I think the character of Mia really developed adjacent to the examination and exploration of Sarah's experience of motherhood. We wanted to capture those moments of intimacy and closeness, but at the same time really go deep into the ambiguities and the rupture of that connection between a mother and a daughter. So, I am aware that it sits within a particular genre of parents freaked out by their children, but that wasn't necessarily something that we were trying to adhere to or incorporate. The writing process and a lot of the conversations were always centered around Sarah's character."

The film additionally stars Damon Herriman, Trevor Jamieson, Julia Davis, Shabana Azeez, and Greta Scacchi, among others.

Sadly, Run Rabbit Run will not have a theatrical release. It will be available on Netflix from June 28 onward.

Poll : 0 votes