Succession star Sarah Snook reveals she was in tears after reading season 4 script

Succession star Sarah Snook recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, wherein she spoke about her pregnancy and the upcoming final season of the hit HBO show, among other things. Snook said that she was in tears when she read the script of Succession season 4. She mentioned,

''I was, like, quickly, like, reading the last couple of pages in the car on the way and felt very much like this is the end, had a bit of a cry in the car.''

During the show, Sarah Snook also announced that she's pregnant. In Succession, the actress plays the character of Shiv Roy, one of patriarch Logan Roy's children. The fourth and final season of the show will premiere on HBO on March 26, 2023.

Sarah Snook talks about reading Succession season 4 script, and more

Sarah Snook told Jimmy Fallon that after reading the script, her face was ''tear-streaked'' and that she felt that the show was ending. She also spoke about what her co-star Matthew Macfadyen, who plays the role of Tom Wambsgans, thought of the script. Snook said,

''Matthew was like, Oh, I don't think so. No, I think that's very hopeful.''

Jimmy Fallon later showed her a poster of the fourth season of Succession and asked her if there are easter eggs in it, to which Sarah Snook said,

''I mean a little. But I feel like you won't know until you know. It's like the Da Vinci Code - you're sort of putting things together. But, like, there is a thing that once the season begins airing, it may get related back to this moment.''

Sarah Snook has received widespread critical acclaim for her performance throughout the first three seasons of the show as Shiv Roy. It'll be interesting to see how her character will be explored in the new season as the story comes to a conclusion.

The actress' other notable acting credits include Not Suitable for Children, Pieces of a Woman, and Predestination, to name a few.

What is Succession about? Plot, cast, and more details explored

Succession tells the story of the Roy family. Logan Roy is the patriarch of the family and he's the owner of a massive media conglomerate. His children are desperately fighting to control the business. Here's a brief description of the fourth season, as per HBO:

''The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.''

The series features Brian Cox as Logan Roy, along with Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, and Sarah Snook, among various others, portraying significant supporting roles.

The series received widespread critical acclaim for its dark humor, strong writing, and unique characterization, among other things. It is widely considered as one of the greatest TV shows of the 21st century.

Don't forget to watch Succession season 4 on HBO on Friday, March 26, 2023.

