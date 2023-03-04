Succession season 4 trailer breakdown: 3 major takeaways 

The high-stake drama in Succession is soon going to come to an end, with season 4 set to be its final installment.

In the new season, viewers are expected to get some complicated answers to long-standing questions, and finally, a new heir to the media throne. Even though Logan Roy has dodged every bullet, his children have not stopped trying to come up with ways to snatch his crown.

2023 truly has been HBO's year. Coming from the success of the House of the Dragon and White Lotus last year, this year too has proved to be monumental so far. The Last of Us has been creating history every Sunday, and now it looks like Succession season 4 will also set some records of its own.

Succession is the story of the infamous Roy Family. They own Waystar RoyCo, a global media and entertainment conglomerate. While the family's patriarch, Logan Roy, is the head of the company, his children are constantly at war to take control.

Succession season 4: The battle lines are drawn

The new trailer hints at several intriguing plot points, but highlights three overarching storylines in particular. These are as follows:

1) Will team Logan dominate?

At the end of season 3, we learned that Logan Roy played his cards right and denied his children a supermajority in the company.

In the upcoming season, Logan is setting up a deal with Lukas Matsson’s new-media company, GoJo. This will not be a merger but a buyout. By doing this, he will sell his children's birthright straight under their noses. To support him, he has his son-in-law Tom and his faithful servant Greg.

2) Kendall's alliance with his siblings

Most of season 3 saw Kendal trying to build an alliance with his siblings to take over his father's empire. Shiv is done with her father's teasing and Roman has no chance of becoming the successor, so the siblings are now looking to pool in their resources to manage a victory.

Kendall's emotional breakdown has brought the three siblings together to a point where they see each other as human beings and portray their father as the villain. In the trailer, we are made aware that this trio is being backed by ultra-wealthy investors Stewy, Sandi, and rival Nan Pierce.

3) The fourth sibling and Logan's wife Marcia

Logan's eldest son Connor is an explosive and unpredictable character. He is a wildcard who is capable of completely changing the game, but in season 3 we learned that he is happier as a husband to his wife Willa and not interested in the battle between his father and siblings. Moreover, he is still running for president.

But there is a good chance that Connor might side with his siblings in the upcoming season.

As for Logan's wife Marcia, nobody knows what she is cooking. She works silently and even though her husband has not been faithful to her, she has made a mark. She also has a son called Amir, but the show hardly mentions him.

Like her stepchildren, she too does not want the company to be sold off.

What is Succession about?

Succession is an adrenaline-fueled family drama that centers on the Roy family, the owners of Waystar RoyCo, a global media and entertainment conglomerate.

The official synopsis of season 4 of the show is as follows:

"The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed."

Succession was created by Jesse Armstrong, with Nicholas Britell serving as its composer.

Season 4 of Succession will be released on March 26, 2023.

