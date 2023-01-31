"Can Still Cheat"- Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition fans don't feel Phresher will be faithful to Jenn

VH1 aired Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3 episode 10, titled The Future Belongs to Those Who Prepare for It Today, on Monday, January 30 at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, Phresher organized a romantic date dinner for his fiance Jenn. He reminded her that they have been in a relationship for a long period of time and called her the "woman of my life." He then blamed Jenn for causing a scene about their wedding preparations and said that to save some more money, they will have to move to Atlanta.

Jenn knew that they had no contacts in Atlanta and was doubtful that he would be faithful in the new town. She also did not want to uproot their children's lives and reminded Phresher that he had slept with other women after his hit 2016 music record. Phresher said that it was in the past, but Jenn was not convinced.

He also said that no woman could now move him, but Jenn said that she would not move to another state. Jenn said that the whole thing was bigger than any wedding and was more about Phresher being committed to her, as she felt that he would cheat on her. Phresher left the table after hearing that Jenn did not trust him.

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition fans agreed with Jenn about the move and reminded her that Phresher could still cheat on her after their wedding.

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition fans don't feel Jenn will leave Phresher

Jenn has been with Phresher for the past 20 years. They have been together since middle school and have 2 kids together. Jenn currently has no job and stood by Phresher even after he was accused of taking money from women under a false pretext.

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition fans felt that Jenn would ultimately move to Atlanta with Phresher, where they think that he will once again cheat on her.

Whitney Gaspard @honestspokengir Jenn he will cheat on you in any state #LHHFamReunion Jenn he will cheat on you in any state #LHHFamReunion

Blaze'N @BlazeNMyOwnPath #LHHFamilyReunion Jen and Phresher have been together way too long for Jen to still be questioning whether Phresher will be faithful. Like, what are we doing?! #LHHFamReunion Jen and Phresher have been together way too long for Jen to still be questioning whether Phresher will be faithful. Like, what are we doing?! #LHHFamReunion #LHHFamilyReunion https://t.co/0oO6Hhg4lW

Sweb Backwoods @alilbirdytoldE4 ‍ #LHHFamReunion Jenn hurt hurt he gotta marry that woman man Jenn hurt hurt he gotta marry that woman man😮‍💨 #LHHFamReunion

Hey J @jlbspark #LHHFamReunion

Jenn is loudly goofy. She won't move to Atlanta because she doesn't trust Phresher/he might cheat. Yet, she's staying w/him where they are now not trusting him/cheating flashback-ing.



Stop screaming & pretending you're leaving your "cheap" breadwinner 20 yrs in. Jenn is loudly goofy. She won't move to Atlanta because she doesn't trust Phresher/he might cheat. Yet, she's staying w/him where they are now not trusting him/cheating flashback-ing.Stop screaming & pretending you're leaving your "cheap" breadwinner 20 yrs in. #LHHFamReunion Jenn is loudly goofy. She won't move to Atlanta because she doesn't trust Phresher/he might cheat. Yet, she's staying w/him where they are now not trusting him/cheating flashback-ing.Stop screaming & pretending you're leaving your "cheap" breadwinner 20 yrs in.

Coco Dani @uniquelycortney Jenn been with this man for 16 years! Screaming at him ain’t gonna fix it. If he give you this $250,000 wedding, you gonna have to move with him to ATL so he can get his coins back. I’m sorry but you will have to compromise. You should be mad for taking him back #LHHFamReunion Jenn been with this man for 16 years! Screaming at him ain’t gonna fix it. If he give you this $250,000 wedding, you gonna have to move with him to ATL so he can get his coins back. I’m sorry but you will have to compromise. You should be mad for taking him back #LHHFamReunion

Ilovemarylinmonroe @Ilovemarylinmo3 Jenn a ring is not gonna stop a man from cheating that man don’t care #LHHFamReunion Jenn a ring is not gonna stop a man from cheating that man don’t care #LHHFamReunion

E💙 @Thatgirleffie

#LHHFamReunion Jenn should’ve left phresher a long Time ago.. Jenn should’ve left phresher a long Time ago.. #LHHFamReunion

Recap of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3 episode 9

VH1's description of the episode titled Party Like It's 1999 reads,

"Jen and Phresher invite the family members to a '90s-themed prom to celebrate their engagement and have the high school prom they never got to have; another surprise guest raises tensions for Gunplay."

Love & Hip Hop @loveandhiphop Did you see that coming? 🏾 #LHHFamReunion Jenn & Phresher's 90s prom night comes to an end when Lyrica slaps Shekinah!Did you see that coming? Jenn & Phresher's 90s prom night comes to an end when Lyrica slaps Shekinah! 👀 Did you see that coming? 👇🏾 #LHHFamReunion https://t.co/YyArOuviDQ

Last week on Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition, Jenn and Phresher invited all the cast members to a prom night event and everyone was seen enjoying the party for a while. Shekinah tried to overhear Lyrica's conversation and slammed her for talking about women's empowerment.

Lyrica tried to ignore her as she just wanted to concentrate on her own family life and her ongoing divorce. She was upset with Shekinah, calling her mother a "one-hit wonder" and suddenly slapped her. This led to the party coming to an end.

Spice called Safari "Estelita's man" but she said that they had only slept together once a long time ago and were not dating. Suki called Mama Jones "The Golden Girls" after she was not invited to a party.

VH1 airs new episodes of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition every Monday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the episodes on YouTube TV and the network's website.

