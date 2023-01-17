"Men are human"- Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition fans react as the male cast members discuss mental health 

VH1 aired Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3 episode 8, titled Jamaican Me Crazy, on Monday, January 16 at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, the male cast members were seen getting together for a game of pool and discussing their mental health issues and the pressure to protect everyone around them. Viewers got emotional as Scrapp shared how he went to jail for a drug trafficking case and revealed that he was traumatized due to that experience.

He stated how prisoners needed to talk to psychiatrists about being released because being in jail affects their "manhood." Phresher also remembered the time he got robbed and decided to turn his life around to be a good role model for his kids.

Khaotic shared how at one point in time he did not even want to live and had no self-respect for his career. He said he was shot 15 times and lost his dream of becoming a rockstar. The other men were shocked to hear this and everyone hugged him.

Emjay stated how he was in love with a girl and changed himself completely for her. However, the relationship ended and Emjay confessed that he would not get back together with her at the moment.

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition fans got emotional after hearing the stories and priased the male cast members for talking about such an important issue.

Lauren Loves Leftovers @MsBadGUY #LHHFamReunion Khaotic.... I hate that from childhood our black boys are taught and expected to be hard. Men are human #LHHFamilyReunion Khaotic.... I hate that from childhood our black boys are taught and expected to be hard. Men are human #LHHFamilyReunion #LHHFamReunion https://t.co/rvtr9TWFqe

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition fans want more conversations about mental health

Those who watched the latest episode of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition praised the male cast members for discussing their mental health issues while the female cast members were fighting against each other, creating a scene while getting a makeover.

C Monique Brown @Santinocomo 🏽 🏽 🏽 #mentalhealth Tonight's episode #LHHFamReunion The men in the "Man Cave" was the BEST episode ever hands down. I loved how these strong black men were vulnerable with each other and spoke about their life, struggles, and personal situations. I salute you all Tonight's episode #LHHFamReunion The men in the "Man Cave" was the BEST episode ever hands down. I loved how these strong black men were vulnerable with each other and spoke about their life, struggles, and personal situations. I salute you all 👏🏽💪🏽🙌🏽💙 #mentalhealth

K.E.M @BreakMakeExpand

#LHHFamReunion #LHHFamilyReunion Men are very emotional. People are just socialized to view men's anger etc as anything but emotional, but men don't "hide" their emotions like they think. Men are very emotional. People are just socialized to view men's anger etc as anything but emotional, but men don't "hide" their emotions like they think.#LHHFamReunion #LHHFamilyReunion https://t.co/cKYGETnTSF

Jaye Cheríe @jayecherie @VH1 I like that the men supported each other like that. They should get together more often. The women, on the other hand... #LHHFamReunion I like that the men supported each other like that. They should get together more often. The women, on the other hand... #LHHFamReunion @VH1 https://t.co/lupSfk43fm

♋ JERON 🦀 @thKuShutMeDown

Men dont vocalize what's up



#LHHFamReunion



Speak who deserives your VOICE I do RESPECT thisMen dont vocalize what's upSpeak who deserives your VOICE I do RESPECT this Men dont vocalize what's up #LHHFamReunionSpeak who deserives your VOICE

HUMANHATER @HUMANHATER7 The was a good day for the fellas #LHHFamReunion The was a good day for the fellas #LHHFamReunion https://t.co/b3dKeU5GLi

Gutta 👩🏾‍🦰 @guttababy30 #LHHFamReunion Love to see these men opening up to each other Love to see these men opening up to each other 💯 #LHHFamReunion https://t.co/Lep6GxkGn3

HUMANHATER @HUMANHATER7 🏽cry this is deep 🥹🥹🥹hug to the all the men 🫶🏽 Breaks me down to see a man🏽cry this is deep 🥹🥹🥹hug to the all the men 🫶🏽 #LHHFamReunion Breaks me down to see a man 👨🏽cry this is deep 🥹🥹🥹hug to the all the men 🫶🏽 #LHHFamReunion https://t.co/k4PFKlA5DW

What else happened on Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3 episode 8?

VH1's description of the episode read:

"Khaotic's game night, and his surprise special guest, keep the good vibes flowing, but the energy changes when Lyrica and Shekinah go head-to-head once again; Estelita tries to bring some unity among the ladies at the spa."

This week on Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition, Khaotic hosted a game night, but other members felt that the game was rigged. The contestants were asked questions about popular songs and the people involved in the show. Ultimately, Team Miami won the battle.

Lyrica and Shekinah found themselves at odds again as the latter revealed that she was still upset about Lyrica unfollowing her on Instagram. She began to scream, upsetting Lyrica and Spice. The ladies decided to get a makeover together and discuss the upcoming prom party.

Spice shared how only some of the ladies had dates for the event and Shekinah asked her to be her prom date. Spice refused to do so and instead agreed to go with Lyrica. This led to another big argument where Shekinah took a dig at Lyrica's mother while the latter abused her.

Mama Jones refused to be a part of the fight and walked out of the parlor.

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition airs on VH1 every Monday at 8 pm ET and the episodes are uploaded to the network's website one day after the television premiere.

